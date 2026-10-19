This article is one of my occasional long-form pieces available only to paid subscribers. Earlier this year, I wrote about a new phenomenon under Trump 2.0: collusive lawsuits where Trump’s DOJ fully embraces the arguments of Trump or the nominal adversary, which at the time I called “Jumping the V.” This piece is another in that vein, about a different practice that the DOJ is now pursuing: bringing court cases based on arguments or claims that don’t exist in the law at all.

We’ve gotten accustomed to legal filings from this Department of Justice that are tendentious, or exaggerate the facts, or are just poorly argued. The quality of the Justice Department’s lawyering has plunged precipitously over the last 21 months, and judges have learned to read the government’s briefs with a jaundiced eye.

Of late, the Department has taken a new giant step in its legal creativity. It has started advancing claims that aren’t a stretch of the law, or a misreading of it, but are wholly unanchored from it. They rely on made-up legal concepts that don’t exist in this legal universe, asserted with a straight face and the full weight of the United States behind them.

This Substack deals with three recent examples.

1. The attempted ballot shakedown of California

On Thursday, the Justice Department sued California and Los Angeles County to stop them from counting the mail ballots of some 20,000 registered voters whom DHS has flagged as “likely noncitizens,” until their citizenship “can be verified.” The suit came hours after a noon deadline the DOJ had set in letters earlier that week, which gave state and county officials 48 hours to review a list of names compiled by methods that the DOJ wouldn’t disclose. California had begun mailing ballots in early October.

The claim is what lawyers call ipse dixit: more or less, “because we said so.” It’s a total bluff. The only law the DOJ even cites is 18 U.S.C. § 611, which makes it a federal crime for a noncitizen to vote in a federal election. It applies to individual voters; it doesn’t purport to regulate states at all. The caption contains no statute, nor does the complaint identify any statute that regulates states, let alone one California violated.