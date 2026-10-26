Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)'s avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)
9h

All the DoJ hacks should be disbarred.

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william logan's avatar
william logan
9h

Accordingly 6 more states are gonna be subjected to same, as stupid(can't lose) syndrome kicks in .

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