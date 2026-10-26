Last week, in “That’s Not a Thing”, I described how the Department of Justice had devolved from tenuous to utterly groundless legal arguments, such as its demand that California set aside the mail ballots of some 20,000 voters whose only offense is appearing on a federal list of supposed noncitizens.

Now in the home stretch to the midterms, the Department is throwing any legal concoction at the wall to see if it will stick. But nothing is sticking, and the efforts are only getting more brazen and flailing. The latest, a Hail Mary in Alaska, is the most far-fetched, even inane, filing I have ever seen come out of Main Justice.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Alaska last Thursday, originates in what is a tricky little problem: there are two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the ballot. One is the incumbent Republican senator, running neck and neck with Democrat Mary Peltola. The other, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., is a first-time candidate with far less support, a registered Republican who by his own account has voted for Democrats in the last three presidential elections. There are some indications that Sullivan II stepped forward to provoke confusion and draw votes away from the incumbent. That, at least, is DOJ’s theory; its complaint calls his run a “frivolous candidacy.”

Bizarrely, Alaska has been here before. In 2014, Anchorage’s mayor, also named Dan Sullivan, ran for lieutenant governor on the same primary ballot as the future senator, both listed simply as “Dan Sullivan,” and a poll for the mayor’s campaign found nearly one in five Republican primary voters mixed them up. Dan Sullivan would appear to be Alaska’s version of Jack Smith.

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It should surprise no one that the case is completely the handiwork of the political ranks of the administration, including Trump himself. On Wednesday, Trump posted about “powerful legal options to remove the fraudulent Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. from the Ballot.” On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters, “It is not DOJ’s intention to, and it’s never our intention to, improperly interfere with elections or the state certification process.” That night, his DOJ filed the complaint, signed by Stanley Woodward, the Department’s third-ranking official and a former Team Trump defense lawyer. On Friday, Trump cleared up any mystery: “I’m the one that said do it.”

There’s an irony here as well. If the federal government had any legitimate role in a case like this, it would belong to the Civil Rights Division and its Voting Rights Section, which for decades enforced the National Voter Registration Act and the nation’s other voting laws. But the Voting Section as anyone knew it is no more, a casualty of the administration’s wood-chipper assault. Of roughly 30 career lawyers there when Trump took office, all but a couple are gone. So instead we get a bizarro anti–civil rights suit, run out of the fifth floor of Main Justice.

The point that controls this case, up one side and down the other, is that the federal government has no role to play in trying to minimize any confusion. It’s 100% a matter for the state, as paradigmatically a state-law matter as a divorce or a parking ticket.

In fact, the state has acted. In June, Alaska’s elections director, Carol Beecher, removed the second Sullivan from the ballot, concluding that he filed “with a purpose to confuse or mislead.” Among other things, he had asked to appear on the ballot as “Dan Sullivan,” a name he had never used. But a state trial court reversed her, and the Alaska Supreme Court affirmed. The state then built a ballot designed to minimize confusion. The senator appears as “Sullivan, Dan S. (Registered Republican) Incumbent”; the challenger as “Sullivan, Daniel J. Jr.,” not the “Dan Sullivan” he asked for, and with no party label at all. And because Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, any voter who isn’t sure can simply rank both Sullivans. That’s more protection than voters had in 2014, when two plain “Dan Sullivans” shared a ballot.

Most importantly, Alaska’s voters have affirmed that they want Sullivan 2.0 on the ballot. They sent him to the general election as one of the top four finishers in the state’s open primary, with a robust 2.5 percent of the vote. You can understand why Republicans cried dirty pool, and Alaska Democrats may well have been pretty crafty. But Sullivan 2.0’s presence on the ballot is the choice of the sovereign people of Alaska. That should be the end of the story.

The DOJ is trying to parachute into the case, but it has no parachute. Its complaint is eye-poppingly preposterous in three separate ways.

First, its entire basis for asserting a federal role is the preamble to the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), a 1993 law about, as the name suggests, registering voters. (Preambles rarely carry legal weight, and the Supreme Court has said expressly that the Constitution’s own preamble confers no power.) DOJ doesn’t claim Alaska violated any of the act’s provisions. Instead, it claims authority to throw its weight around because the preamble cites a statutory purpose “to protect the integrity of the electoral process.” That’s like invoking the Constitution’s preamble goal “to promote the general Welfare” to make everyone eat broccoli.

If the Justice Department’s argument held water, it could do anything it wanted under the guise of “protecting the integrity of the electoral process.”

The DOJ vastly overreads the preamble in any event. The very same section of the NVRA lists its first purposes as increasing the number of eligible citizens who register to vote and enhancing their participation as voters. DOJ skips past those to invoke “integrity” for the opposite end: freezing the votes of an entire state, but only if those votes elect a Democrat.

It therefore was completely beyond the pale for Todd Blanche, at his Roy Cohn best, to go on CNN over the weekend and brandish the DOJ saber that the Alaska situation could amount to a crime. When pressed what that crime might be, he could offer only “it depends.” This glowering warning was a naked effort to cow Alaska state officials into doing what no law requires.

Second, there is, manifestly, no live dispute. The DOJ asks a court to rule on something that hasn’t happened and may never happen: a Peltola win, by less than the second Sullivan’s total, with ranked-choice transfers breaking a particular way. Even if the case weren’t otherwise meritless, any court would tell the DOJ to come back if and when its speculation came to pass.

Indeed, in virtually any other election case, the DOJ itself would be making that argument. For example, the DOJ argued, and ultimately persuaded the Supreme Court, that states could not yet challenge Trump’s executive order imposing restrictions on mail-in ballots because the order had not yet been carried out.

Third, the proposed remedy is positively Looney Tunes. If the senator loses and would have won with every vote for Daniel J. Sullivan added to his column, the DOJ wants certification blocked “pending an investigation to determine whether votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan were meant to be cast for Senator Sullivan.”

Think about what a court would actually have to do. Alaska’s constitution requires that voting be secret, so once a ballot is cast, no one can trace it back to the person who cast it. The investigators would have no one to question. Even if they could find the voters, what would they ask? “Did you really mean it?” That’s not how elections work. Any answer given weeks later, once the voter knows who won, would be unverifiable and inevitably colored by hindsight.

The remedy has no endpoint. Alaska would sit without a certified senator while a federal judge searched for something that can’t be found. That, of course, plays into the Trumpian m.o. of manufacturing chaos and exploiting it via raw politics.

The DOJ wants a court to determine which votes were, in its words, “meant” for the senator. But it is axiomatic in election law that the best evidence of a voter’s choice is what’s in the oval: once someone has voted, there is no way to rewind the tape and reexamine what the voter “really meant.” If someone fills in the wrong oval, the person she marked gets the vote. There’s no other way to run the railroad.

We learned that lesson, bitterly, in 2000. In Palm Beach County, a confusingly designed “butterfly ballot” listed Bush and Gore first and second but gave Pat Buchanan the punch hole between them, leading voters who wanted to choose Al Gore to punch the hole for Buchanan instead. Conservative statistical analyses establish that at a bare minimum 2,000 voters, out of some 380,000 who used the ballot, were fooled into switching candidates, in a state Gore lost by 537 votes. It changed the outcome.

The “butterfly ballot” used in Palm Beach County, Florida, in the 2000 presidential election.

Of course, no Magic 8-Ball or Delphic oracle could identify the specific duped voters, and that’s the critical difference. The whole hanging chad spectacle in Florida (as opposed to the butterfly ballot) was an effort to determine what oval a voter actually had filled in, as opposed to which candidate the voter “really meant” to vote for. It’s inherent in the nature of a democratic secret ballot that the final word is on the paper, not in the voter’s mind. In an election, the moving finger writes and having writ, moves on.

So in Florida in 2000, voters went to court seeking a revote or “a statistical reallocation of the election totals,” essentially the remedy the DOJ now wants in Alaska. The Florida Supreme Court unanimously said no, citing “the reluctance to reach a decision which would result in the disfranchisement of the voters.” That’s precisely what the DOJ is trying to accomplish.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a salvo of motions to dismiss and expedite by various would-be intervenors, and Alaska itself will be weighing in. With all this robust opposition, we should expect this case to go nowhere fast.

The DOJ knows that it can’t win this case. It’s all part of an effort to stoke the fires of grievance and try to undermine confidence in the election. If Peltola wins narrowly, Team Trump will have its talking point ready, an extra-legal, deeply muddled argument for refusing to accept the result.

But there’s no federal role, no legal basis, and no possible remedy. To paraphrase Churchill, the lawsuit is a nullity, wrapped in an absurdity, inside a press release.

Talk to you later.

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In the latest roundtable episode of Talking Feds, Harry spoke with Jonathan Diaz, David Ogden, Joyce Vance, and Wendy Weiser about the crucial effort to protect the midterms from attacks just like this one in Alaska. Check it out: