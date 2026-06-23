Hi everyone,

I’ll be back with another essay or two later this week. Today’s entry is for a special announcement.

As some of you may know, I also host Talking San Diego, a series of 1-on-1 live conversations with prominent guests examining the key policies, ideas, and cultural trends shaping our current moment.

I’m really excited about our next event, which is with California Senator Adam Schiff. In addition to his many legislative achievements during his tenure in Congress, the Senator has been among the most visible and articulate leaders of the opposition to Trump’s autocratic agenda. He delivered the incandescent closing address in the first Trump impeachment trial, which I think will go down in history as one of the greatest feats of oratory the Senate has ever seen.

Senator Schiff will be talking with me about important current events, but, in the spirit of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we will also discuss the way forward and the basis for cautious optimism that we may be beginning to pull out of this dark period.

Tickets are going quickly, and I wanted to be sure to give our readers in the San Diego area—or readers who know people who might like to attend—a chance to grab one.

Here’s all the information you need:

On Friday, July 3, at 10:30 AM, Talking San Diego will welcome California Senator Adam Schiff. The hour-long discussion will take place at Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive, La Jolla, CA. Parking is available on site. Tickets are available here.

I’m looking forward to the discussion, and I hope to see some of you there.

Talk to you later.

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