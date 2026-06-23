Senator Adam Schiff is Coming to San Diego for a Live Discussion with Harry
Announcing a Talking San Diego event on July 3rd, 2026.
Hi everyone,
I’ll be back with another essay or two later this week. Today’s entry is for a special announcement.
As some of you may know, I also host Talking San Diego, a series of 1-on-1 live conversations with prominent guests examining the key policies, ideas, and cultural trends shaping our current moment.
I’m really excited about our next event, which is with California Senator Adam Schiff. In addition to his many legislative achievements during his tenure in Congress, the Senator has been among the most visible and articulate leaders of the opposition to Trump’s autocratic agenda. He delivered the incandescent closing address in the first Trump impeachment trial, which I think will go down in history as one of the greatest feats of oratory the Senate has ever seen.
Senator Schiff will be talking with me about important current events, but, in the spirit of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we will also discuss the way forward and the basis for cautious optimism that we may be beginning to pull out of this dark period.
Tickets are going quickly, and I wanted to be sure to give our readers in the San Diego area—or readers who know people who might like to attend—a chance to grab one.
Here’s all the information you need:
On Friday, July 3, at 10:30 AM, Talking San Diego will welcome California Senator Adam Schiff. The hour-long discussion will take place at Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive, La Jolla, CA. Parking is available on site. Tickets are available here.
I’m looking forward to the discussion, and I hope to see some of you there.
Talk to you later.
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I wish it was streamed live.
The Nazi Republicans: Cheeto Is Tip Of The Iceberg
Let’s not forget that Cheeto was impeached twice and Senate Republicans prevented conviction because it would sure look bad for the party if two Republican presidents had been forced to leave office. And even if some Republicans did the right thing on the J6 impeachment it wasn’t enough to get the appropriate conviction but for Nixon in that day even Republicans had the moral conviction that there were enough votes for conviction.
Despite their failings the Nazi Republicans have managed until now to obfuscate the true KKK leanings they have for our fellow AfroAmerican citizens as evidenced by the SCOTUS ruling that finally gutted the last remnants of the VRA(Voting Rights Act). Of course the Federalist supported nominations came from a Nazi Repubican institution and with the help of McConnell sealed the partisan SCOTUS now serving.
And for now the Nazi Republicans who have so far rubberstamped Cheeto’s brazen nepotistic corruption are feeling uneasy. Tax breaks for the ultrawealthy donor class while gutting the American social safety net, abandoning American aid to foreign countries but ok with genocide4, and firing necessary civil servants in the name of fiscal conservatism can seem alright, federal corruption is a step gone too far. But they’re ok with wining elections by cheating and digitally maniputating the results.
So the Nazi Republicans have shown the American people who they really are. A group of lawless, bought off, immoral, racist, misogynistic culture warriors who have propaganidized themselves to public office. WE the People have seen enough. The electorate should not give them the public office of dogcatcher for at least 20 years.