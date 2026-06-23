Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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DAVID GIBSON's avatar
DAVID GIBSON
7d

I wish it was streamed live.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
7d

The Nazi Republicans: Cheeto Is Tip Of The Iceberg

Let’s not forget that Cheeto was impeached twice and Senate Republicans prevented conviction because it would sure look bad for the party if two Republican presidents had been forced to leave office. And even if some Republicans did the right thing on the J6 impeachment it wasn’t enough to get the appropriate conviction but for Nixon in that day even Republicans had the moral conviction that there were enough votes for conviction.

Despite their failings the Nazi Republicans have managed until now to obfuscate the true KKK leanings they have for our fellow AfroAmerican citizens as evidenced by the SCOTUS ruling that finally gutted the last remnants of the VRA(Voting Rights Act). Of course the Federalist supported nominations came from a Nazi Repubican institution and with the help of McConnell sealed the partisan SCOTUS now serving.

And for now the Nazi Republicans who have so far rubberstamped Cheeto’s brazen nepotistic corruption are feeling uneasy. Tax breaks for the ultrawealthy donor class while gutting the American social safety net, abandoning American aid to foreign countries but ok with genocide4, and firing necessary civil servants in the name of fiscal conservatism can seem alright, federal corruption is a step gone too far. But they’re ok with wining elections by cheating and digitally maniputating the results.

So the Nazi Republicans have shown the American people who they really are. A group of lawless, bought off, immoral, racist, misogynistic culture warriors who have propaganidized themselves to public office. WE the People have seen enough. The electorate should not give them the public office of dogcatcher for at least 20 years.

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