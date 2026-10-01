Schmitt's Creek

What were Republicans thinking going after Jack Smith again? Kyle Cheney, Conor Lamb, and Mimi Rocah join Harry to discuss that and the week’s cascade of big legal news. Will the Department of Justice actually pursue perjury charges against Smith? Will Judge Williams and Judge Boasberg get to push ahead toward contempt proceedings against Trump and the …
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