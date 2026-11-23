Through her wide-ranging focus groups, former Republican strategist Sarah Longwell keeps a better finger on the pulse of American voters than nearly anyone else in the country. Even she didn’t see a midterm wave this big coming. Still, Longwell tells Harry, she’s been expecting something like this for years. Now that Trump has eviscerated her old party,…
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