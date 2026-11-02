Two emphatic rejections over the weekend of the administration’s efforts to take control of elections in California and Alaska complete a rout of Team Trump’s far-flung efforts to get a leg up on election interference going into the midterms.

Not only did the federal courts dispose of one after another of the protean efforts, but they did so with stirring affirmations of the rule of law and repudiations of the administration’s multiple efforts to mow it down.

The many skirmishes are continuing to the final hour: just this morning the administration sought emergency relief in the Supreme Court in the California case. But it’s looking very likely that its persistent efforts to impinge on a full and fair election will come up empty. The result is an even playing field that might easily have been tilted if the administration had succeeded in just a handful of its claims.

For the better part of a decade, Donald Trump has nursed an inexhaustible grievance about rigged elections, all tracing to his false claim that many thousands of noncitizens vote in national elections. In the months leading up to tomorrow’s election, his administration operationalized it, turning the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Attorneys, and the president’s own Truth Social account into instruments for bending state election officials to its will.

They took it about as far as they could, including wielding the cudgel of federal prosecution against state officials. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that officials who ignored his lists could face “prison time.” The U.S. Attorney in Houston promised on the first day of early voting to “hunt . . . down and prosecute” voters and local election administrators alike. And when California refused to sideline 20,000 voters on 48 hours’ notice, the president announced, “They will all go to jail for a long period of time!!!”

If all of that seems less menacing, even impotent, than it did a month ago, it’s because the bad guys lost: roundly, repeatedly, and in nearly every forum. It’s worth taking a beat to size up this long, successful round one before we board the election roller coaster tomorrow.

After months of trying to persuade, connive, or threaten the states into surrendering their voter files, DOJ turned to lawsuits against the states and Washington, D.C.—31 of them. It has yet to win once, a record of fecklessness unmatched in my memory. The current landscape would look quite different had it won just a handful of those lawsuits.

Nowhere was the administration more aggressive, or more legally bankrupt, than in California. DOJ waited until ballots were already in the mail to declare a five-alarm fire, then sued to force the state to set aside the ballots of more than 20,000 voters on a DHS list of dubious origin. When Los Angeles County checked a sample, more than a quarter of the supposed noncitizens listed a U.S. birthplace, and nearly half of the registrations had already been cancelled. That’s classic Trump MO: if nothing else, generate some last-minute chaos to try to exploit.

When Judge David Carter set a hearing for October 27, DOJ demanded a ruling by noon the next day, before it had even served the defendants, then declared his silence a “constructive denial” and ran to the Ninth Circuit. The appeals court sent it back, calling the emergency “a self-constructed one.”

Back in his court, Carter denied the request, and on Friday the Ninth Circuit agreed there is “no feasible way to identify and segregate the ballots of specific individuals without potentially catastrophic effects on the entire system;”(I’d anticipated that result).

Still Not a Thing Harry Litman · Oct 26 Last week, in “That’s Not a Thing”, I described how the Department of Justice had devolved from tenuous to utterly groundless legal arguments, such as its demand that California set aside the mail ballots of some 20,000 voters whose only offense is appearing on a federal list of supposed noncitizens. Read full story

So DOJ turned to its criminal jurisdiction to bolster its (unfounded) political argument. It brought federal charges against 28 people from the list (that’s 0.14 percent, for those keeping score at home). At the press conference announcing the charges, acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter conceded, “There may be some names on there who it turns out ultimately are citizens. We’re not perfect.” Gotta break a few eggs—i.e., disenfranchise some citizens—to make an omelet in today’s DOJ.

Next came grand jury subpoenas to election workers, returnable the morning after the election. That’s not how you go after noncitizens, but it is a good way to scare the counters. It also flouts DOJ’s own longstanding policy against “overt criminal investigative measures” in vote-fraud matters until the results are certified.

Finally, the administration sent federal agents to voters’ doors. Under its so-called Unlawful Voter Initiative, DHS dispatched immigration agents, some of them armed, to the homes of people on its lists to question them about their citizenship and whether they had voted.

That’s quite a run of relentless ineptitude: sue for the voter rolls; lose. Wave around a list of 190,000; shrink it to 20,000; demand action in 48 hours; leapfrog the judge; lose again; charge 28; subpoena the counters; get shut down. All in about three weeks.

DOJ has come up equally empty-handed around the country, with courts taking them to task for their lawless and overbearing campaign.

In Alaska, the administration tried to hold up certification over two Dan Sullivans on the ballot, a theory as flimsy as it was cynical. Its suit rested on a registration statute that has nothing to do with counting, and it could be proved only by finding voters and asking whom they “really meant” to vote for, which a secret ballot forbids.

On Sunday, Judge Sharon Gleason threw the case out on exactly that ground, holding that the relief DOJ sought would “clearly violate Alaskans’ right to a secret ballot.” DOJ, she noted, had answered the secret-ballot problem with “only one sentence,” and “[t]he absence of any explanation . . . is telling.” The lawsuit is gone, but federal officials have confirmed a criminal probe tied to the second Dan Sullivan. And it already is seeking emergency relief in the Supreme Court

In Washington, D.C., Chief Judge James Boasberg, who knows this administration’s habits better than most, ordered DOJ to hand over its 20,000-name California list and has said he’ll rule on the Democrats’ bid for a restraining order by Monday.

On Friday night, Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco barred DOJ nationwide from threatening election officials, a day after the department had sent such threats to officials in all 50 states. Ruling in a suit brought by election workers’ unions, she found that “high-ranking DOJ and DHS officials have engaged in a campaign to intimidate, threaten, and coerce state and local officials,” and she ordered DOJ to report any pending subpoenas. The order will surely be challenged on appeal, but going into Tuesday, DOJ’s hands are tied.

Had Carter or the Ninth Circuit blinked, the ballots of 20,000 Californians would be segregated going into Election Day, and DOJ’s demand on Washington State would have a precedent behind it. Had Gleason bought DOJ’s theory, law enforcement would be gearing up to ask Alaskans whom they really meant to vote for. And without Thompson’s order, election workers would be counting ballots tomorrow under open threat of prosecution. Each win would have become a template for the next state.

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None of that happened, and not by accident. Loud shout-outs to two groups for keeping the castle door shut to the legal invaders. The federal courts, by and large, responded splendidly to grave threats and tawdry arguments, and they didn’t just rule against the administration; they called it out. Carter found “a broad, ongoing pattern of attempted election interference” and put it plainly: “These threats must stop.”

And a veritable army of high-caliber lawyers has outplayed the administration on the ground time after time. Many of them have left lucrative positions to answer the call that they see, accurately, as existential. I’ve spent a lot of time with them in recent weeks. Their preparation and thoroughness are nothing short of phenomenal. Hats off to them.

So, round one to the good guys. And round one is all but over: it’s now too late for the administration to rewrite the rules of this election—who gets a ballot, whose ballot gets set aside, who stays on the rolls. The lone holdout is California, where DOJ says it will probably go to the Supreme Court before Tuesday, asking the Justices to do on the eve of an election what every court below has refused to do.

Of course some of these rulings, Thompson’s nationwide reach among them, could be trimmed or reversed on appeal. But that’s for later. Going into Tuesday, DOJ hasn’t laid a real glove on the democracy.

Now comes the second round, and we have to expect the administration to deploy a different playbook but to be no less ruthless and resourceful.

This will all proceed in three parts. First, Tuesday itself, beginning at midnight tonight, with maximum potential for mischief that can’t be undone: federal agents near polling places, last-minute “lists,” emergency filings timed to land when no court can sort them out.

Then, the counting, with efforts to stall or segregate ballots and gin up fraud stories in close races. And Tuesday will bleed into Wednesday at least: in close races the count won’t be finished for days, and the skirmishes over individual elections will start before it is.

Finally, certification, where extravagant if improbable scenarios could take us into uncharted territory, as January 6 did.

Remember perhaps the most startling fact about January 6: after it was all over, 139 House members and eight senators still voted to sustain objections to Biden’s electors. Today’s razor-thin majority, even while increasingly aware of how unpopular and corrupt Trump is, remains ready to follow him down dark paths, and in theory each chamber judges the elections of its own members. That calls for arch vigilance.

But arch vigilance is what the country has, and what the last several weeks demonstrated, starting with thousands of lawyers on call and loaded for bear and courts prepared not to give the administration the benefit of the doubt, which it has forfeited. And remember too that nearly 50 million Americans have already voted, a midterm early-voting record, threats and all.

So let’s take a minute to raise a toast, but take just a sip or maybe a gulp, because immediately, starting tonight at midnight, we hunker down for the all-important round two.

Talk to you later.

Make your voice heard: find your polling place here. If you have voting questions or need to report a problem at the polls, you can call or text the Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

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