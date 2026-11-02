Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Michael Stayton's avatar
Michael Stayton
1h

The lawyers adage:

"If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts; if you have the law on your side, pound the law; if you have neither the facts nor the law, pound the table."

So Wednesday will the DOJ start pounding the table?

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Rich Reinis's avatar
Rich Reinis
29mEdited

You refer to the emergency request to AJ Kagan with regard to Judge Carter's ruling here in CA. As the NYT reported, "The request requires the Supreme Court to consider how much power the federal government has to order states to make last-minute changes to their vote-counting procedures. Under the Constitution, states have responsibility for administering elections. The Justice Department has claimed that it is empowered by a federal law that makes it illegal for noncitizens to cast ballots." This simplifies the issues, to be sure, but that simplification provides political cover. Will Justice Kagan refer this to the entire Court? What are her choices? How quickly will that move? May she consider the sampling done by the LA County Registrar?

As we all toast to first round victories, is there not an after-taste of wariness?

Mine surfaces at the USPS and postmarking of mail-in ballots. The worry is greatest where the close battles are being fought. Since you can identify the House races by zip code, that's a very specific concern easily realized by Trump. The Senate is another matter because you have to be well-schooled by MAGA personnel to identify mail-in ballots from zip codes where Democratic registrants predominate.

Then, of course, there is the possibility that Jan 6 types show up at polling places as "observers" who testify to irregularities.

And finally I worry that Trump will identify these and other reasons to order Mike Johnson and JD Vance not to seat Democratic victors.

That's "toast" of a different type.

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