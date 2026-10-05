Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
Rick Wilson on Why Republicans are “Running for the Hills”
0:00
-31:29

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

Rick Wilson on Why Republicans are “Running for the Hills”

Monday, October 5, 2026’s one-on-one with Rick Wilson.
Paid

Veteran political operative and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson takes Harry on a tour of a midterms map that just keeps looking better for Democrats. Rick breaks down why he thinks much of the MAGA coalition will stay on the sidelines, why Republicans' eleventh-hour attempts to break from Trump won't help them, and the Democratic campaigns that…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture