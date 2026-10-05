Rick Wilson on Why Republicans are “Running for the Hills”

Veteran political operative and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson takes Harry on a tour of a midterms map that just keeps looking better for Democrats. Rick breaks down why he thinks much of the MAGA coalition will stay on the sidelines, why Republicans' eleventh-hour attempts to break from Trump won't help them, and the Democratic campaigns that…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.