Remember how the administration killed Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund in August under a barrage of bipartisan outrage? It turns out that the same month, the Justice Department quietly ran the play again, in a lawsuit over the very same Internal Revenue Service leak.

A recent ProPublica report laid bare the intervention of top Trump appointees at the DOJ to pay outsize sums to friends of Donald. After career lawyers had contested the claims for more than a year, DOJ political operatives kicked them to the curb and bestowed $500,000 apiece—500 times the statutory recovery—on five plaintiffs.

The slush fund play is back. It just moved to Maryland.

Trump sued the government for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns by a contractor named Charles Littlejohn. The Justice Department “jumped the v”: It adopted the boss’s position and agreed to the slush fund plus an amnesty potentially worth $100 million. Judge Kathleen Williams found that the lawsuit was a collusive sham and that the settlement it produced had no viable basis in law or fact. That decision remains under appeal in the 11th Circuit.

The settlement terms sparked a huge controversy that, for a time, impeded Todd Blanche’s confirmation to be attorney general. He offered the Senate Judiciary Committee the legally empty declaration that “The weaponization fund is dead.”

But in the same hearing, he sought to leave the door ajar, suggesting the Department of Justice could essentially do it anyway, with or without a court.

Meanwhile, at about the time Blanche testified, the DOJ was pursuing that unconstitutional strategy in a set of lawsuits making the identical claim. As in the Trump case, it abandoned its adversary role and showered plaintiffs—not the January 6th insurrectionists, to be sure, but a group that includes Trump favorites—with grossly unwarranted recoveries.

Safe Harbor International LLC v. Booz Allen Hamilton is a consolidated class action by five plaintiffs alleging precisely the same behavior and legal violation as in Trump’s case—that Booz Allen, Littlejohn’s employer, showed negligence in allowing Littlejohn to leak income tax records.

The plaintiffs brought the case in January 2025. For more than a year, DOJ’s career lawyers fought it exactly as the IRS had urged the Department to do in Trump’s case. In March of this year, the Maryland district court judge denied the defendants’ motions to dismiss and ordered the DOJ to file an answer to the complaint. A few more months of bona fide litigation followed, taking the case to the eve of discovery.

The case was suddenly wrenched into reverse when political leadership of the DOJ stepped in in August. Brett Shumate, the head of the Civil Division, and Joshua Wu, a deputy assistant attorney general, wrested responsibility for the case from the career attorney who had been defending it. They stopped the defense and ordered up a unilateral proposal to the five named plaintiffs, styled as an offer of judgment: $500,000 apiece, $2.5 million in all.

The political strongarming is clear. Shumate and Wu signed the offer sheet; the career trial attorney handling the case, who would ordinarily sign it, did not. Nobody consulted the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, as is standard practice. When IRS employees learned of the offer, they objected that it far exceeded what the law called for and that no evidence supported it.

Shumate left the DOJ in early November; he did not respond to ProPublica’s questions.

Even the feature Trump touted as the beneficent heart of his deal—a fund to compensate third parties who supposedly had been mistreated by the government—shows up here. Only now the third parties are his friends. One is Shelby Lowman, the Hudson Valley golf pro, whose paintings of the course Trump has autographed for club prizes. Safe Harbor is an obscure Delaware LLC with no public presence, whose investors include a trading executive whose firm put $100 million into Trump Media after the SEC dropped a case against his crypto company.

Moreover, after the $2.5 million deal, two more people turned up seeking to keep the case going: a retired accountant at the same Trump club, and apparently a former lifeguard at another Trump course. The plaintiffs claim that their class numbers in the tens or hundreds of thousands of people. At $500,000 a head, you can do the math.

The core illegality and abuse of executive power is the same one that Judge Williams identified in the Trump case. This is not a bona fide settlement. It’s a payout to friends engineered by a supine DOJ that decided for political reasons to roll over and play dead.

We know that’s so for two reasons. First, the statute provides $1,000 for each unauthorized disclosure; anything more requires proof of actual damages, and these plaintiffs hadn’t proven any. Rather than fight, the DOJ folded and offered 500 times the statutory figure, before any final decision and at the cost of any right to appeal. A former head of the Tax Division’s appellate section told ProPublica the deal is “not passing the smell test.”

Second, the case was worthless. The statute lets taxpayers sue the United States for disclosures by officers and employees of the government, and Littlejohn was a contractor. Rather than press that defense at summary judgment or on appeal, the DOJ simply dropped it.

Share

The White House says the DOJ is “promoting efficient resolution of cases to avoid extraordinary liability.” You don’t avoid extraordinary liability by volunteering to pay 500 times the going rate. There is no rational explanation consistent with an aggressive defense of the public fisc. It’s an arrogant dispensation of public money to friends.

Apart from the apparent raw collusion, the most egregious feature of the case is that the Department seeks to pay these plaintiffs from the Judgment Fund, which Congress set up for the DOJ to pay bona fide settlements against the United States: real claims, actually contested, that the government resolves rather than litigates to the end. It is not a private piggy bank for Trump to draw on whenever it suits his political purposes.

It was only the diligent reporting by ProPublica that turned up the $2.5 million deal. DOJ did nothing to publicize it. And for all we know, there are more. The White House and Department of Justice obviously are banking that they can get away with keeping the payout under the radar. That’s going to be a lot harder now that a new sheriff is coming to town in January.

The Safe Harbor deal—along with any other “jump the v” cases Congress can ferret out—should be the subject of hearings to determine just what happened: who decided to stop fighting, who picked the number, who talked to whom before the offer went out. If the administration insists the deal is legit, let its officials come forward and explain how paying a Trump golf pro half a million dollars serves a public purpose. And the plaintiffs, unlike executive branch officials, can’t hide behind claims of executive privilege.

Congress can do more than say pretty please. Acting as a body, the new Democratic House can drive home that the Judgment Fund, by its terms, can be used only for bona fide settlements, not collusive arrangements such as this and the Trump case. It also may be able to sue in its own name to obtain, at a minimum, a declaratory judgment that the fund may not be used to pay for collusive cases.

Happy Thanksgiving to the golf pro. Looks as if the rest of us are picking up the check for him.

Talk to you later.