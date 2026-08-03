Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Steve G's avatar
Steve G
16h

IF Hearn has not already retained a lawyer to sue Pirro and the rest of the gang for everything they own, he is missing a pretty sure bet. Put that in front of a jury and his payday should be damn large. The lying bastards deserve to be hung out to dry and owe Hearn much more than an apology. They made this Olympian's life pure hell for weeks. He's sure to be receiving death threats now that his charges have been dropped. Sue the hell out of 'em, Mr. Hearn!

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
16hEdited

HL: "Making prejudicial, extrajudicial statements about a defendant is improper in itself, because it can taint the jury pool. It violates both DOJ policy and the state ethics rules that bind prosecutors."

Conversely, it's prime-time fodder for FOX. Pirro should remember she no longer works for the Murdochs. Although, I guess she might soon again.

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