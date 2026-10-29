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Red Alert: Blue Wave
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Red Alert: Blue Wave

Thursday, October 29, 2026’s roundtable with Amanda Litman, Tara Setmayer, Glenn Thrush.
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With less than a week until the midterms, Democrats are poised to retake the House, with the Senate also in play. But as a blue wave builds, Trump and his allies are launching dubious lawsuits that challenge states’ authority over elections. The cases may fail in court, but could serve a larger purpose: fueling Trump’s familiar claims that any Republica…

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