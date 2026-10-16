Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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JimmyAnderson's avatar
JimmyAnderson
Oct 16

From the UK:

USA is now, truly a Banana "Republic"

Corruption on full display to the world, orchestrated and empowered by a crooked government justice department.

So sad.

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Vicki L. Boyer's avatar
Vicki L. Boyer
Oct 16

So demoralizing how trump manages to keep skipping along in front of all the crimes he’s committed. Thank you for the update on this matter. I think most people hold this information in the backs of their minds wondering if there is any hope that trump will be required to face this crime of stealing National Security documents and pay the penalty for that action. I do not believe there is anyone in our history who has committed more crimes and weaseled out of paying for them than trump. Why is Cannon still a Judge? Hasn’t she done enough to be removed from the bench?

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