For a short while it looked as if we were within sight of the release of Volume II of Jack Smith’s report.

If that report ever sees the light of day, we can expect it to meticulously document Trump’s guilt, along with that of his two co-defendants, for illegally retaining national defense secrets and obstructing justice. Now, however, after an appeals court sided with Trump on a scheduling order, the report is again in a black hole with no certain release date.

On Tuesday, the Eleventh Circuit, responding to a pretty weak motion from Trump and his co-defendants, pulled the case off its November 2 argument calendar and left it… nowhere. The court’s two-sentence order stated only: “The Court will schedule oral argument at a time convenient to the panel and the attorneys.”

At stake in this long-running fight is the public’s paramount right to review a report that, by every indication, details a plainly righteous prosecution, thus putting the lie to Trump and others’ continual protestations. But now the report is back in a sort of suspended animation.

And that’s exactly where Trump wants it to be. As is frequently the case, he wants delay. Delay keeps Volume II under wraps, and it keeps Smith muzzled.

The fundamental problem, both for the court of appeals and the public, is that Judge Aileen Cannon—Trump’s most fervent partisan on the federal bench—has ruled with scant justification that Volume II must stay under wraps, and she has slow-walked the challenge to that decision.

When Trump’s co-defendants wanted Volume II locked away in January 2025, Cannon went into judicial warp speed: emergency motion on January 6, temporary injunction on January 7, full injunction two weeks later.

At that point, in February 2025, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and the transparency watchdog American Oversight intervened to try to get the report released. Their motions sat on Cannon’s desk for more than six months before Knight asked the Eleventh Circuit to order her to rule. The court found “undue delay” and gave her 60 days. She took most of them, ruling about ten months after Knight first filed.

Cannon swatted the intervenors’ motion away by ruling that they had no standing. Two months later, she made the suppression permanent, in an order she styled as resolving “unopposed” motions. They were unopposed because Trump, his co-defendants, and the Justice Department were in lockstep, and she had shut out the only parties who disagreed.

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Her February 23 order offered four reasons for permanent suppression, none of which holds water. She called Smith’s preparation of the report a “brazen stratagem” to evade her ruling that his appointment was unconstitutional—but regulations required him to write it. She said the protective order bars release without the government’s consent, “which there is not”—unsurprisingly, given that the Department of Justice is run by Todd Blanche, Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer.

She also said privilege and grand jury claims can’t now be tested, but that’s an argument for redactions, not mothballing. And she cited the “manifest injustice” that would result to former defendants who “still enjoy the presumption of innocence” in a case no one will ever revive. That doesn’t pass the red face test.

Cannon’s wholly biased, tendentious series of rulings moved the fight, finally, to the Eleventh Circuit, based in Atlanta. That court agreed this past February to expedite the appeal to pry the report from Cannon’s claws. It then proceeded to let the case drift for most of the year. Briefing finished in July, yet the argument date kept sliding.

Then, on September 30, the court abruptly moved the argument up from January to November 2, the day before the election. That brought the report’s release into view, and set off panic in Trump world. He and his former co-defendants were quick to supply a rolling series of reasons the earlier date wouldn’t do.

One of the co-defendant’s lawyers pleaded scheduling issues with a trial-heavy calendar, even though—as he subsequently admitted—those issues were soon resolved. Another attorney blamed “personal travel” that was “preexisting” and “nonrefundable.” Trump’s own decision to spend a month on the campaign trail created another convenient excuse. His lawyer argued she needed more time to confer with her client, given his “extensive commitments, including travel and other obligations in advance of the November 3, 2026, federal midterm elections.”

Knowing those excuses might fall flat, Trump’s team came in with a new filing citing totally unrelated proceedings emerging from a motion by FBI agents in Cannon’s court seeking guidance on her order forbidding them to disclose anything about Volume II. It has next to nothing to do with the case before the Eleventh Circuit, and certainly can easily be handled at the same time as an oral argument.

Not one of Trump’s arguments comes close to the bar for postponing an argument in a federal court of appeals. I’ve argued a lot of appeals, including for the government, and appellate courts guard their argument calendars jealously. The Eleventh Circuit’s own rules call continuances “generally disfavored,” a point Trump’s lawyers had to concede.

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The argument itself usually lasts an hour or two, and the briefs (complete since July) do the heavy lifting. A genuine emergency—a serious illness, a death in the family—can justify a postponement. A client’s campaign schedule and an opposition brief due in another courtroom typically would not remotely cut it.

For that reason, the Eleventh Circuit’s laconic order was unexpected. And given that everything about this case is unusual and closely scrutinized, it invites speculation about what is going on within that court. Consider the sequence: months of drift, then a sudden leap forward on four weeks’ notice, then a retreat two weeks later on reasons that wouldn’t move most appellate courts.

My intuition—and it is no more than that—is that there is some sort of tug of war in the Eleventh Circuit, with Tuesday’s order as the compromise. The circuit has some very strong pro-Trump sentiment alongside judges who simply call balls and strikes. Its reputation is on the line here along with Cannon’s.

For now, whoever was inclined to accommodate Trump has at least temporarily prevailed. And until the court rules, Volume II stays in Cannon’s vault. Every week the Eleventh Circuit waits is a week Trump, and Cannon, win.

We have a strong sense of the contents of Volume II, thanks in large part to the detailed superseding indictment. Volume II almost certainly recounts how a former president stored some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets in a bathroom and on a stage at Mar-a-Lago and then enlisted aides to hide them from the FBI and a grand jury. It was a layup on the evidence. But for Cannon’s pro-Trump interventions and the happenstance of the 2024 election, it likely would have ended in a conviction.

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That’s precisely why Trump and his allies are fighting so hard to keep it buried. For four years, Trump has insisted that the documents were his to keep, that he declassified them—even, he once claimed, “by thinking about it”—and that the FBI’s search was a politically motivated raid. His allies call the whole prosecution a weaponized witch hunt.

Volume II would answer all of that with evidence: interview transcripts, surveillance footage, and the government’s own records of what Trump took and how he tried to hide it. A sober, factual account of what Trump did that runs directly against the Orwellian campaign to rewrite the past.

So we’re back up in the air. The court will hear the appeal in its own good sweet time and, for now, critical information about some of the president’s crimes stays buried.

If Democrats take the House, the dynamic would change quickly. The House Judiciary Committee could subpoena the Justice Department for Volume II. That would set Cannon’s injunction on a collision course with the oversight power of a coequal branch—the kind of clash the Eleventh Circuit can’t leave on a shelf.

I have said before that Volume II will eventually be made public, and I hold to that view. But this is a bona fide case of justice delayed being justice denied. Every month the report stays locked away, Trump’s version goes unrebutted. And every month, the gravity of what he actually did recedes a little further—a former president walking off with nuclear and military secrets and scheming to hide them—until it fades into one more half-remembered skirmish in the partisan wars.

That’s the real point of all this delay. Trump doesn’t need to win the argument over Volume II. He only needs to run out the clock so that by the time the report emerges, the verdict of history has already been written—by him. It’s now up to the Eleventh Circuit to put an end to the game. All eyes on Atlanta.

Talk to you later.