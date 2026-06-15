Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Hooper's avatar
Stephen Hooper
Jun 15

Harry: This is a kakistocracy, i.e., government by the worst possible people. We need to use that word repeatedly and universally to describe all of these crockpots, morons, cranks, grifters, liars, bigots and criminals.

Reply
Share
Joe F's avatar
Joe F
Jun 15

Please don't mention Trump's taint. Some of us are trying to eat lunch!

Reply
Share
5 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture