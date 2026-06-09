Editor’s note: The Department of Justice has telegraphed its legal strategy for defending the so-called Anti-Weaponization Fund in court. In a brief filed last Thursday in the Eastern District of Virginia, DOJ argued that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s statement to the House Appropriations Committee that the slush fund is “not going forward, period” has mooted any legal challenge and stripped the courts of jurisdiction. That is a far from adequate basis for mooting the fund, much less the equally scandalous IRS amnesty for Trump.

This is a two-part series. Part I examines the grave weaknesses in the Department’s mootness arguments in Judge Brinkema’s court. Part II analyzes why the DOJ has no plausible basis for wriggling out of the Rule 60/Rule 11 proceedings in Judge Williams’s court, which could result in a finding of fraud on the court and sanctions for the lawyers.

The Department of Justice has served notice that it intends to play chicken with two federal judges.

I’m betting on the judges.

Judge Leonie Brinkema in the Eastern District of Virginia and Judge Kathleen Williams in the Southern District of Florida both have pieces of the legal struggles connected to the administration’s brazen scheme to take Trump’s worthless lawsuit against the IRS and alchemize it into a $1.776 billion bounty for the January 6 insurrectionists, a $100 million-plus tax amnesty bounty for Trump, or both.

The Trump administration already telegraphed its position in a filing last Thursday with Judge Brinkema. The DOJ argues the case must be dismissed because Acting Attorney General Blanche told Congress on June 2nd that the fund is “not going forward, period.” As a result, it is “absolutely clear” that the fund is permanently dead and buried. Consequently, the argument goes, the case is moot, and the courts have no power to act.

The DOJ’s position is headed directly into a buzzsaw in both Brinkema’s and Williams's courts. The Justice Department’s audacity does not match the strength of its position. And in both courts, the judges have every reason—and ample authority—to push back.

In the Eastern District of Virginia, Judge Brinkema had temporarily enjoined the Anti-Weaponization Fund, blocking any transfer of funds or processing of claims while the case proceeded. The Department piously proclaimed it would honor the injunction, as if following a court order were some sign of special rectitude.

Then, on June 2, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, testifying before the House Appropriations Committee, proclaimed that the Weaponization Fund was inoperative. “We’re not moving forward with the fund,” he said. “We are not moving forward with the fund, period.”

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When a committee member, Representative Grace Meng, pressed him—“Not moving forward ever?”—Blanche answered: “Correct.” “Oh, there’s no more fund then?” the member asked. “Well, to the extent there was a fund,” Blanche replied. “Remember, the fund wasn’t set up yet. There were no commissioners named, there were no claims made yet, so yes, we are not moving forward with the fund.”

Blanche declined Meng’s request to put his assertion in writing.

The exchange in the House was the sole basis the DOJ cited when it responded to the motion for a temporary restraining order by the plaintiffs in the case before Brinkema. The argument was that Blanche’s statements had mooted the case: “In light of the Acting Attorney General’s statements to Congress on June 2, 2026, Plaintiff claims are ‘no longer embedded in any actual controversy about the plaintiffs’ particular legal rights.’”

The case, brought by a consortium of individuals, organizations, and the City of New Haven, is likely to run into standing problems. But those would be down the line. The DOJ’s filing tees up the mootness claim. And that is riddled with problems.

First, DOJ’s proof, such as it is, that the fund is dead and buried, is less than threadbare. It consists of Blanche’s statements to the House Appropriations Committee that “we’re not moving forward with the fund. Period.” That is one slender reed. Oral representations to a congressional committee, by an official who declined to formalize them in writing, do not constitute the kind of clear, unequivocal, and legally binding commitment courts require to find that a party has fully and finally foregone conduct.

Second, and far more fundamentally, the Anti-Weaponization Fund is not a unilateral executive program that the DOJ can simply announce it is abandoning. It is the consideration in a signed contract: the Settlement Agreement in Trump v. IRS. When one party to an executed contract says it is walking away from its obligations, the law’s answer is simple—the other party can enforce the agreement.

That’s what a contract is—an ability to bind the other party. That’s true of a contract to buy shoes and a contract to settle a case. If the shoe store calls you up and says “we changed our mind and we’re not going through with a completed sale,” you would say “think again; these are my shoes now.”

Even if the DOJ had given legally adequate representation, Trump, the beneficiary, has not renounced the Weaponization Fund. He has not agreed to modify the Settlement Agreement. Until he does, the DOJ cannot unilaterally extinguish its contractual commitments by testifying before the Senate.

Third, and most importantly, Trump is not akin to a simple party to an agreement. On the contrary, as Blanche has made clear again and again, Trump is the imperial power here. Whatever the president says goes; the DOJ exists to carry out his will. L’État c’est lui.

It so happens that the concern is more than abstract. As recently as Monday, Trump continued to champion the fund. “Well, look, [if] it was up to me, I’d pay them the kind of money they deserve.”

But of course, where Todd Blanche is concerned, it is up to Trump. It’s always up to Trump. That is his interpretation of Article II of the Constitution. And that means that Blanche’s oral representations about the fund being dead are worth only as much as Trump’s current mood. If the president decides tomorrow that the Anti-Weaponization Fund is back, that becomes the official position of the Department of Justice.

All of this demonstrates that Judge Brinkema has every reason to demand something more durable than a House committee appearance before she dissolves her injunction and closes her docket.

Blanche’s statements before the House, moreover, only addressed the $1.776 billion fund. There is also the huge matter of the amnesty addendum, which purports to permanently shield Trump, his companies, and his family from audits and prosecutions “currently pending or that could be pending” before any federal agency.

The complaint before Brinkema details the amnesty addendum, though the complaint and remedy request focus on the fund. Brinkema would be well within her rights to press the DOJ on that aspect of the agreement.

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It’s a question the Department has yet to answer, and I have suggested it can’t adequately answer.

Blanche is trying to shoehorn it into the settlement agreement itself, notwithstanding that it was added as a freestanding order after the fact. If that’s the argument, then the multiple flaws in the agreement come storming back.

But the alternative position—that the amnesty provision is not a part of the settlement agreement—is even worse. It means that Blanche has, on his own authority, just gifted Trump, the boss that he loves, with $100 million or more of taxpayer-funded immunity. It would be the most brazen act of executive branch self-dealing in the nation’s history.

This insoluble dilemma crops up even more strongly in the case before Judge Kathleen Williams, in which Trump and the Department have been ordered to file arguments by Friday. The second part of this essay will analyze why the colluder-in-chief and his Attorney General are in even a tighter spot before that court than before Judge Brinkema.

Talk to you later.

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