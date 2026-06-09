Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
Jun 9

Mr. Litman, you are a genius, sir. I am a retired attorney, and I can vouch that you have analyzed this truly outrageous case accurately. And so clearly! I look forward to part II! From your lips to God’s and the courts’ ears.

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
Jun 9

The judges keep saving us as best they can.

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