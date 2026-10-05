Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Oct 5

HL: "Justice Neil Gorsuch, hardly a liberal scold, summed it up at a judicial conference late last month: “The perpetual emergency. Everything is an emergency.”

What damage to the US, not only SCOTUS, has been wrought by the unitary executive fanatics and Trump apologists led by Todd Blanche. Shame, decency, and regular order all seem to have been squeezed out the back door into the judicial wastebasket.

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John Widdowson's avatar
John Widdowson
Oct 5

Roberts has earned his ostracizing by former friends and associates by his actions. Screw him and his corrupt court. There are only 3 Justices who perform their roles appropriately.

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