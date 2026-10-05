The first Monday in October—the day that officially marks the closing out of the Supreme Court term that began last October and the first day of a new one—came fast this year. Partly that reflects the blitz pace of legal action these past few months. But mostly it reflects the evaporation of the Court’s traditional summer break itself. With the explosion of the shadow docket, and the Trump administration’s bottomless zeal for using it, the justices might as well never have left.

In just the past month or so, the Court twice weighed in on Trump’s effort to curtail voting by mail, cleared the way for his East Wing ballroom, let Trump deport migrants to distant countries where they have no ties, and revived a sprawling database that lets states hunt for supposedly ineligible voters. It also turned back Missouri’s Republican gerrymander three separate times.

Last week, the administration filed its 41st emergency application of Trump’s second term, matching the total for his entire first term, which was itself unprecedented. Justice Neil Gorsuch, hardly a liberal scold, summed it up at a judicial conference late last month: “The perpetual emergency. Everything is an emergency.”

At the same time, the Court’s normal docket of merits case has shrunk dramatically. In the term that began in October 1983, the justices heard 184 arguments; these days they hear about 60. A 28-year-old John Roberts, then a lawyer in the Reagan White House, scoffed that year that only Supreme Court justices and schoolchildren get the entire summer off. Today, his Court decides a third as many cases, yet no longer has a summer.

But the merits cases that are before the Court carry heft and drama. The term opens Monday with a fight over whether Boulder can sue Exxon and Suncor under state law for climate damage. On November 3—Election Day—the Court will consider whether Colorado must let Catholic preschools in its universal pre-K program turn away the children of same-sex parents. In December, it takes up whether states and localities may ban AR-15s. And the Court has just added a major immigration case to its docket, one that could upend the lives of millions and which I’ll discuss in depth below. More grants are on the horizon, possibly including challenges to Texas’s Ten Commandments law and the military’s transgender ban.

I had the always-amazing privilege of being in the courtroom Monday. The first day of the term brings a kind of high, like opening day at the ballpark, along with what for me is a perennial feeling of awe: the close quarters (the Court is smaller than many imagine), the muffled whispers, the justices suddenly entering at 10 a.m. sharp to the “oyez, oyez” marshal’s call.

Of late, the thrill has a sour note that comes with being feet away from six jurists who have done so much to further Trump’s autocratic rule.

To mark the start of the term, I want to discuss three key storylines.

Mandatory Detention Comes to the Court.

The first is a preview of an important case that the Court agreed just last Thursday to hear: Rhoney v. Barbosa da Cunha. Ricardo Aparecido Barbosa da Cunha came here from Brazil years ago, bought a house in Massachusetts, married, raised two children, started a construction business, and waited a decade on an asylum application the government never got around to deciding. He has no criminal record.

Last year, federal agents arrested him on his way to work, and an immigration judge refused even to consider releasing him on bond. The immigration judge relied on a 2025 ICE memo declaring that anyone who ever entered the country unlawfully counts as an “applicant for admission” subject to mandatory detention under a 1996 law, whether that person crossed last week or 20 years ago.

It’s a position that has been overwhelmingly rejected by the federal courts. (Immigration judges are not Article III judges; they work for the Attorney General.) More than 460 federal judges, including most of the Trump appointees to take up the question, have rejected ICE’s detentions in more than 20,000 cases. Nine of the 11 regional courts of appeals have ruled against the policy.

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It’s also a complete departure from established practice. For three decades, every administration, including Trump 1.0, applied mandatory detention to people without criminal records only at or in the immediate wake of a border crossing. In the administration’s reading, Congress quietly authorized what Fourth Circuit Judge Nicole Berner called “the single largest mass detention of human beings in our nation’s history,” reaching at least six million people, without funding it, announcing it, or anyone’s noticing for 30 years.

Judge Joseph Bianco, a Trump appointee, wrote the Second Circuit opinion in da Cunha’s own case and dispatched the theory with a baseball analogy: a fan who sneaks into Yankee Stadium without a ticket and is found in his seat in the seventh inning is not “seeking admission” to the game.

One reason for the tidal wave of federal court opinions rejecting the administration’s position is that the administration refuses to relent. It presses the same position in court after court around the country. I have written before that perhaps the prime explanation for the administration’s intransigence is because under its strained new interpretation, it can snatch people off the street, deposit them right away in detention centers, and then deport them, without a judge’s ever being able to decide whether they need to be locked up in the first place.

The near-total one-sidedness of courts around the country would look to be a strong augury that the Supreme Court too will rebuff the administration. But I don’t think it is. This case has the earmarks of those in which the conservative super-majority has deferred almost entirely to the executive.

Just three months ago, in Mullin v. Al Otro Lado, the six, in an opinion by Justice Alito, construed the very sentence that defines “applicant for admission” in favor of the government. Along the way it brushed aside the structural arguments, the standard interpretive practices, and the decades of consistent executive practice on which da Cunha’s lawyers will most rely. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, warned in dissent that the ruling allows the executive “so easily to circumvent” procedures Congress mandated. If the majority brings the same solicitude for the executive to this case, it could wipe out in one stroke the 20,000 rulings below.

Keep a close watch on this one.

2. Justice Alito Mentions Retirement

In a recent interview with CBS News, Justice Alito raised the prospect of retiring at the end of this term—i.e., in summer 2027. To be sure, he did so in the most equivocal of terms, added that he would reconsider the move every year and said it was only natural at his age. But Alito is more than sophisticated enough to know that even that bland formulation would generate reports around the country of his potential retirement at the end of the term, which is the traditional time for those announcements.

Sure, it might just have been an offhand retort to an obvious question, but I tend to doubt it. Alito’s critics consider him to be as politically focused as any member of the Court, but even his champions would have to allow that he would plan and announce his retirement with an eye toward maximizing the prospect that a similar true believer—for bare starters, a Republican—would inherit his seat.

A remark to CBS News—at the start of a book tour—is a telegram over the airwaves that a vacancy is a distinct possibility, to the White House and to conservative groups who would have some role in pushing for the replacement. He in fact referred to the political landscape saying aloud what justices usually leave unspoken: that it’s “too hard to predict what the political situation will be, and what any president might do with respect to a replacement.” Some cynics even saw Alito’s move as a bid to juice Republican turnout in the midterms.

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There’s some speculation that a Democratic rout in the midterms would trigger Alito to resign immediately, before the new Congress takes office. But that would be the most raw political switch in personnel in the Court since LBJ engineered the swap of Abe Fortas for Arthur Goldberg (whom Johnson talked into becoming the UN Ambassador) in 1965. It would be a deeply dishonorable coda to Alito’s long judicial career.

The more interesting question is what his calculation might be for previewing now the prospect of stepping down next June.

My read of the interview—and it’s a supposition, not a prediction—is that Alito has surveyed the landscape and found it bleak, and likely to get bleaker. In a perfect world he might hold off until 2028. But if he expects the ground to keep shifting against him, with a Democratic president a real possibility in 2029, then next June may look as good as any opportunity the coming years will offer.

Whoever Trump might pick would face a measuring stick the president has made explicit. He recently blasted his three appointees to Time: “I gave them the position of a lifetime, and they voted against me often.” In other words, absolute loyalty is the first and last qualification. By that measure, Alito has already passed. Trump has called Alito “one of the great justices of all time,” and relished the prospect of finding a worthy, youthful successor: “It’d be nice to say, now I have somebody for 40 years.”

3. A Cooler Welcome in Maine for the Chief Justice

Finally, a word about a remarkable piece on John Roberts’s unquiet summer, which ran above the fold on the front page of Sunday’s New York Times and traces the chief justice’s two decades summering on Hupper Island, off the Maine fishing town of Port Clyde.

Through the years of Roberts’s summer residence, the townsfolk mainly embraced him. He was just “John:” potlucks, dockside cinnamon buns, a lobster dinner he called to order with “oyez, oyez, oyez.” The gist of the Times report is that the warm and proud relationship has curdled. “Kayak-tivists” now assemble facing his house. Signs with messages like “Roberts Benched the Constitution” line the roads. People on nearby Monhegan Island chanted “You should be ashamed” as he walked by. Old friends have quietly stopped accepting invitations.

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Rising threats against public officials have forced him to increase security, and the protests have led him to curtail his ventures outside the house. To the extent the criticism carries an undertone of violence—the Times article gives no suggestion the protesters have threatened violence—it is of course deplorable. More generally, we shouldn’t take pleasure in the chief justice’s bummer summer in itself.

But the story carries a larger lesson. The first rumblings in Port Clyde came after Dobbs (“Roe, Roe, Roe Your Vote” bumper stickers soon dotted the peninsula), and the protests took off after the 2024 immunity decision, which Roberts wrote and which is probably the nadir of the many abysmal decisions that will be hallmarks of the Roberts court.

Now, with the country increasingly attuned to Trump’s authoritarian, anti-constitutional outrages (along with, to be sure, his bungling of the economy and the Iran war), the fallout is less contained. An American polity increasingly turning against Trump has started to connect the degradations of his presidency to the Court that enabled many of them.

If the lower courts have been the heroes of this era—holding the line case after case—the Supreme Court has delivered a mixed record at best: striking down the tariffs and turning away the birthright-citizenship order, yes—but handing Trump immunity, erasing the constitutional right to an abortion, eviscerating independent agencies, gutting the Voting Rights Act, and crippling affirmative action, all the while delivering a long string of emergency-docket wins to the administration. There have been enough lousy calls that the formerly polite hometown fans have begun to boo the umpire.

Talk to you later.