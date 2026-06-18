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The Guardian reported this week that January 6 defendants who assaulted police officers are pursuing millions of dollars in compensation from the Trump administration through the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA). About 400 claims have been filed by a single Florida attorney, Peter Ticktin, a longtime friend of Trump. The six-month administrative waiting period has expired on many of them, meaning lawsuits are now hitting federal dockets.

The Guardian’s framing was that DOJ has “complete and unchecked discretion” over whether to settle these claims. That would make the FTCA a clean workaround to the $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, which collapsed under bipartisan political pressure last month after Republican senators balked at writing checks to people who assaulted law enforcement. One attorney representing January 6 defendants put it bluntly: the FTCA “gives you a statute with teeth.”

That framing is wrong—badly, importantly wrong. The FTCA route is not a workaround. It is a recapitulation of precisely the same legal problems that doomed the slush fund. DOJ does not have unlimited discretion. There are four separate reasons why.