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Molly Mashup: “Who’s Not Mad at Trump Right Now?”
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Molly Mashup: “Who’s Not Mad at Trump Right Now?”

Thursday, June 18, 2026’s one-on-one with Molly Jong-Fast.
Jun 18, 2026
∙ Paid

In their newest mashup, Harry and Molly Jong-Fast trade questions about the president’s weak deal with Iran and latest failures in federal courts. Molly wants to know where the slush fund stands and whether the Kennedy Center fiasco is the beginning of the end for Trump’s makeover of D.C. Harry asks about the political price the president will pay for t…

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