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Lost in the Flood
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Lost in the Flood

Thursday, November 4, 2026’s roundtable with Emily Bazelon, Jonathan Lemire, and Mike Murphy.
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Harry gathers Emily Bazelon, Jonathan Lemire, and Mike Murphy to pick through the political wreckage left after a historic Democratic deluge. The panel tackle the causes and implications of the country’s momentous swing against Donald Trump. Together, they break down the Tuesday’s biggest surprises, how long Trump will continue to accept the results, an…

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