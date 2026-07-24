On Fridays, we like to lighten things up a little bit with our five-words-or-fewer contest. Today, we have an outside-the-box conversation to go with it.

But first, a winner.

After Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals and held a UFC match at the White House, we asked Fed Heads to weigh in, in five words or fewer, how the president would put his stamp on the World Cup. And you all didn’t disappoint. Kerry answered: “Present himself a FIFA trophy”. Too on the nose? Congratulations to our winner, Kerry! A member of our team will reach out to get you your Talking Feds mug.

For a chance to win a Talking Feds mug of your own, submit your answer to this week’s five-words-or-fewer contest here. Our question turned out to be oddly prescient. Health officials linked the cyclospora parasite outbreak to lettuce Taylor Farms provided to Taco Bell (turns out that test was a false positive, but the outbreak investigation remains focused on Taylor Farms). What might be the administration’s theory about the real source of the stomach bug?



We asked our roundtable guests, Aaron Blake, Conor Lamb, and Mimi Rocah, to weigh in as well. You can hear their answers here.

Back in January, when we launched a whole slew of changes to the Talking Feds Substack, I felt that something I wanted to do more of was occasional conversations about topics that have nothing to do with Trump or the DOJ, and instead touch on the wider world of arts, letters, sports, movies, and other non-Trumpy pastimes. We’re happy to offer these as a perk for our paid subscribers. Thank you to paid and unpaid subscribers alike for supporting our work.

Trump, the DOJ, and the Supreme Court have all kept pretty busy this year, but earlier this month I finally had a chance to sit down for just that kind of conversation. I talked with my friend Michael Tomasky, editor of The New Republic, about his new novel Killing Baby Hitler. It’s a fascinating, wildly imaginative book. And I’m excited to share the recording below for paid subscribers. Let me know if you enjoyed this and if you’d like to see some more “off-topic” conversations.