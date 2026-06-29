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Kick Out Your Tired and Poor
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Kick Out Your Tired and Poor

Monday, June 29, 2026's roundtable with Maria Cardona and Norm Eisen.
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Our latest Contrarian episode comes with the end of the SCOTUS term looming, primaries shaking the Democratic party, and a key court ruling threatening Trump’s slush fund. A pair of Contrarian stalwarts—Maria Cardona and Norm Eisen—join Harry to break it all down. Has the Supreme Court just further broken our immigration system? And what will its final …

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