Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
7h

About time. I am waiting for these folks to be disbarred. The broke their oaths.

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Steve Forman's avatar
Steve Forman
6hEdited

All the DOJ and other lawyers associated with Trump in this case should be disbarred. This is what happens when you have a felon in charge. Blanche cannot, under any circumstances, be approved for AG.

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