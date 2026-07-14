On Monday, in a blistering fifty-six-page opinion, Judge Kathleen Williams of the Southern District of Florida took apart Trump’s IRS lawsuit root and branch. And with the lawsuit went the thing it was built to launder: a $1.776 billion slush fund and a tax amnesty for the president.

Williams found that the case was a collusive, non-adversarial suit brought for an improper purpose, co-engineered by Trump and the DOJ’s highest officials, including Todd Blanche and #3-in-charge Stanley Woodward.

The decision puts both Blanche, whose confirmation hearing begins tomorrow, and the DOJ as a whole in an extremely tricky position if they want to try to salvage the undeserved, illegal bounties that the fund and the amnesty were designed to secure.

Let’s briefly review the bidding of this rigged game.

Trump sued the IRS and the Treasury Department in January 2026, in his personal capacity, over the illegal disclosure of his tax returns by a Booz Allen contractor named Charles Littlejohn.

The claim was dead on arrival: the statute of limitations had run, the named defendants were the wrong parties, and the damages Trump demanded—$10 billion—bore no relationship to the $1,000-per-disclosure that the governing statute actually authorizes.

In every other case arising from the Littlejohn leaks, the Justice Department fought hard, raising exactly these defenses. In this one, although IRS officials sent a memo laying out how to defeat the claim, DOJ decided to take a dive.

For 109 days, no government lawyer entered an appearance or filed a substantive defense. The parties then filed a joint request to push back the government’s deadline for answering Trump’s complaint. (The joint aspect signalled that, as with everything in the case, the supposed adversaries were on the same page.)

Although it was just a scheduling matter, that request opened Williams’s eyes to the jurisdictional issue. As I’ve discussed in-depth in previous Substacks, federal courts may resolve only genuine disputes between truly adverse parties; when both parties are controlled by the same person, it’s a collusive, unconstitutional lawsuit. If Trump controlled the very agencies he was suing, did the court have jurisdiction at all?

Williams ordered the parties to brief the question and appointed amici to argue the side neither party would. That put DOJ to a choice between two impossible positions: defend the fiction that it genuinely opposed Trump, or concede the suit was a constitutional nullity.

I flagged the problem in this space at the time and predicted they’d run rather than answer.

They ran. Rather than answer the court’s order, Trump and the DOJ announced days before the deadline that they had “settled.” Trump filed a two-page notice of voluntary dismissal, insisting the court was now powerless to do anything about it.

Thirty-five former federal judges thought otherwise, and moved under Rule 60 to reopen, calling the whole gambit a fraud on the court. Williams ordered the plaintiffs to answer the collusion charge. Their answer was spurious. The case was “ordinary,” they insisted; the parties were adverse; the dismissal was self-executing; “no judicial analysis is appropriate.”

Then, in an alternative position that may now be moving to center stage, the plaintiffs wrote that the government and the plaintiffs “still had the power to resolve all disputes between the parties.”

Williams kept the matter under submission for 24 days. Yesterday, she lowered the boom.

Her opinion begins with a canvassing of the case or controversy requirement in Article III, and its corollary: when one party controls both sides of a lawsuit—what I have called in these essays “jumping the v.“—there is no adverseness, and therefore no case.

Williams found the case was collusive on four independent grounds: first, Treasury Secretary Bessent, the man Trump sued, doubles as Acting IRS Commissioner, sits in the president’s cabinet and can be fired by Trump at will; second, Trump has bragged publicly and repeatedly that he controls the DOJ; third, Trump’s own Executive Order 14215 forbids anyone in the executive branch from advancing a position in court that contradicts the president’s.

Share

The fourth reason deftly exploited the administration’s own recent successful argument in Trump v. Slaughter. The administration won that case on the theory that every executive officer is the president’s instrument, subject to his control. Having prevailed on that argument, Williams noted, the plaintiffs could not turn around and tell her those same officers had been Trump’s adversaries. “President Trump’s authority to appoint and remove federal officers as he sees fit,” wrote Williams, “is evidence of his ability to exercise control over Defendants.”

In sum, Trump was both the legal and the actual master of the suit on both sides. As Williams summed it up, there was “never a question as to who would prevail.”

The finding of collusion brought Williams to the question of remedy. She applied Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11, which sets the rules for many court filings. It is a violation of Rule 11 to file a motion for an improper purpose, which Williams determined was the case: the lawsuit was pursued in bad faith, to provide cover for a collusive settlement.

There is a fitting irony in the authority Williams reached for. To sanction this collusive suit, she cited Trump v. Clinton, the frivolous case Trump himself brought against Hillary Clinton and others in this same district, for which he and his lawyer were sanctioned and ordered to pay the defendants’ fees. The template Williams used to sanction Trump’s manufactured lawsuit turned out to be one of Trump’s own making.

That finding unlocked Williams’s broad discretion to impose sanctions for violations of Rule 11. She stopped short of monetary sanctions, which are disfavored in these circumstances under Rule 11, but she invoked her separate inherent authority to hold Trump and his lawyers liable for the fees the case wasted, leaving the amount to be fixed if the remaining amici ask for it.

That still left her plenty of firepower. She referred one of Trump’s lawyers, Alejandro Brito, to the Florida Bar for possible discipline, and barred another, Daniel Epstein, from pro hac vice admission (to appear in court or represent a client from out of state) in the district for a year. And she prohibited the parties from citing or even referring to the “settlement agreement” in any official proceeding.

She then turned to the DOJ, whose conduct she found “equally untenable.” She clobbered them. The Department of Justice, she wrote, had abdicated its responsibility to zealously defend the interests of the United States; the supposed settlement deviated from the government’s posture in every comparable case and disregarded the DOJ’s own policies. She went on to note that the audit-amnesty provision “directly contravenes” the federal statute that makes it unlawful to request the termination of a taxpayer’s audit—and it may run afoul of the Take Care and domestic Emoluments Clauses besides.

And Williams concluded that the government’s silence in the face of her jurisdictional inquiry was “because its position would not withstand judicial scrutiny,” and because resolving the jurisdictional question “would not have favored its preferred outcome to this case.” In other words, the DOJ was caught in precisely the vise I described in this space weeks ago—so it turned tail and ran.

Having flayed the Department’s conduct, Williams administered a sort of coup de grâce. She directed the Clerk of Court to mail a copy of the order to the New York bar, where Todd Blanche is a member, and to the D.C. bar, where Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward is a member—where disciplinary proceedings against them are already underway.

Although the opinion is scathing and takes Trump, his lawyers, Blanche, and Woodward sharply to task, it is in another sense cautious. Williams declined to order discovery, as she might well have—demanding to know who told whom to stand down, and when, and forcing Trump and the DOJ to answer under oath about their communications. That path would have triggered an immediate red-hot battle with the Department, including an almost certain emergency run to the Eleventh Circuit. She passed it up because she didn’t need it: the public record already established collusion.

For the same reason, she declined to rest on Rule 60. In a footnote, she explained that resting on Rule 11 spared her from having to invoke Rule 60(d)(3)—the provision that lets a court reopen a closed case where there has been a fraud on the court—though she pointedly left that door open for later.

The effect of these choices is to upend the Department’s defense of the slush fund and IRS amnesty provisions while sharply narrowing the ground for the administration to try to seek emergency review in the Eleventh Circuit. It will be hard for the Department to make much of a stink over the improper-purpose finding, which rests on facts it cannot seriously dispute. The narrowly tailored remedies likewise offer little grounds for challenge.

Williams’s forceful, definitive order leaves two big questions hanging.

The first is the status of the payouts—the $1.776 billion fund and the tax amnesty for Trump, his family, and his businesses. Blanche and the DOJ had expressly defended those as the payout Trump received for settling his lawsuit: he gave up his billion-dollar claim (which actually was worthless many times over), and in return, the government stood up the fund and called off the audits. (Blanche specifically cited a prior settlement as precedent in his controversial Senate appearance.) That never passed the red-face test, and Williams has now conclusively scuttled it. There was no lawsuit to settle, because there was never a case—so there is nothing for which the payouts can be “consideration,” the legal term for the value the Department received in exchange.

The Department has a possible retreat position, but it is raw and ugly in the extreme. It can try to defend the fund and amnesty as a naked gift of taxpayer money to the president: unhinged from any case, drawn from a Judgment Fund that Congress appropriated to pay real settlements and judgments, and paired with an audit amnesty that federal law flatly forbids him to request.

Williams anticipated this possibility, and dropped a footnote saying she was not deciding whether Trump and the DOJ could strike a purely private, off-the-books deal. But if Blanche and company take that route, it would commit them to a breathtaking dereliction of their responsibility to the public.

If anything would break the bond of party loyalty that has held Senate Republicans in line, it should be this: not a contested legal theory or a partisan grievance, but a bare raid on the Treasury—billions of dollars handed to convicted insurrectionists and a tax amnesty bestowed on the president—paid out in return for exactly nothing.

The second question is what all of this means for Todd Blanche, whose confirmation hearing to become the permanent Attorney General begins tomorrow.

Williams’s opinion includes an order that puts Blanche in a sticky situation. The order flatly prohibits the parties from referring to, citing, or offering the “settlement agreement” in any proceeding.

There’s a precedent here, and it cuts directly against Blanche. When Jack Smith testified before Congress last January, Judge Aileen Cannon’s order—as the DOJ construed it—forbade him from discussing the contents of Volume II of his report. Williams’s order goes further. It bars the parties from so much as referring to the “settlement agreement.”

If DOJ insisted, as it did, that Cannon’s narrower order bound Smith, it is in no position to tell the Senate that Williams’s broader one does not bind Blanche. That ought to tie Blanche in knots if he has to try to defend the slush fund or amnesty as part of a valid settlement. There is no such thing, and maintaining otherwise is a straightforward violation of a court order.

Williams’s concluding section begins with John Adams’s famous adage, “Facts are stubborn things.” She proceeds to set out a series of “uncontroverted facts” that lead to an “inexorable conclusion.” “This was an attempt to use the Court to provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law.”

Remember what this scheme was built to avoid: any court, ever, ruling on its legality. Williams just did. Hers is the only judicial word there is on whether this “settlement” was lawful, and the word is no. Unless the Eleventh Circuit intervenes, that is where it stands—the fund and the amnesty stripped of any anchor, and the Department of Justice left to defend a huge unanchored payout that no judge will bless. On Wednesday, Blanche raises his right hand, and we find out how the Department plans to begin.

Talk to you later.

Share