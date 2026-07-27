Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
3h

Aside from being an obvious buffoon, Gym Jordan is once again running for his Ohio seat and the good citizens of Ohio's 4th district could send him packing. But, to be fair, can anyone name any politician more in love with his own voice and his own image on FOX than Mr. Jordan?

HL: "No sense mincing words. Jim Jordan’s criminal referral of Jack Smith is the weakest false statement case I have ever seen. I suspect it’s the weakest false statement case any prosecutor has ever seen."

Maybe buffoon is being too kind.

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Paul savin's avatar
Paul savin
3h

I would hope Jack Smith could sue to recover any costs for these outrageous actions. It is a form of defamation of his character to claim he lied with zero evidence.

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