No sense mincing words. Jim Jordan’s criminal referral of Jack Smith is the weakest false statement case I have ever seen. I suspect it’s the weakest false statement case any prosecutor has ever seen.

You might expect that a referral to the Department of Justice in a false statement case would allege that the person made a false statement. Jordan’s own referral never even does. Nor can he, because Smith’s claims were true, and not just technically but wholly true.

Jordan is urging the Department to prosecute Smith for what he didn’t say—and wasn’t even asked about.

Jordan’s referral belongs to a growing list of Trump administration actions in the “in what world” category. In what world is a photograph of seashells on a public beach spelling out “86 47” a criminal threat against the president? In what world is a $2 billion transfer of taxpayer money to a firm that just dropped a worthless lawsuit against the government a legitimate legal settlement? In what world are two prosecutions backed by grand jury indictments, hundreds of witnesses, and thousands of documents “weaponization”—and the prosecutor who brought them the one hauled in for criminal referral? That last one is where we are now.

Like any false-statement case, this one begins with the actual answers Smith gave Congress. It also is destined to end there, likely without even going to a jury. The charge disproves itself on its facts.

First, just to set up the answers, there’s an important distinction that seems to repeatedly elude many senators. The deposition questions were scoped from start to finish around toll records: the metadata subpoenas prosecutors routinely serve on phone carriers. Toll records are noncontent. They tell you the number dialed, the duration of the call, the timestamp.

Courts have held there’s no reasonable expectation of privacy in them; they require no warrant. They are the workhorse of any investigation into a conspiracy involving phone communications, and of course Smith obtained them. They would have been among the best evidence detailing how Trump and the White House spent January 6th. As Smith explained in the deposition itself, you could take those records and construct a chart of the January 6th call traffic: Perry calls Meadows, Meadows calls Trump, etc. Not only not sinister, but plainly constitutional and routine—notwithstanding Jordan’s oafish assertion to the contrary.

Here now is a word-for-word replay of the supposed crime.

Q: Did you seek a search warrant for the content of any text messages from members? A: From members? Q: Yes. A: No. I don’t recall that. Q: Okay. It was just toll records? A: Correct.

And later:

Q: Did the toll records that you requested from the senators, did they include the content of the phone calls? A: No. Q: Did the records that you requested, the toll records from the members of Congress, include the content of text messages? A: No.

Jordan’s referral effectively gives up the ghost on Smith’s answers containing even a kernel of falsehood. No surprise, since, as Smith’s lawyers at Covington put it in a letter to Jordan and Todd Blanche, they were “unimpeachably truthful.”

So what is Jordan’s theory? Fasten your seat belts.

It’s that Smith should have supplemented his responses to the questions about toll records by noting that his office separately obtained, via subpoena to the National Archives, White House phone records that happened to contain text messages exchanged between White House staff and 44 members of Congress. Smith disclosed that production, by the way, to Trump’s own legal team in discovery, which never challenged it in court.

The case already implodes on the words alone, but there are a few things worth understanding about the entirely separate NARA production that Jordan asserts should have been volunteered. The Archives holds phones and records from former executive branch employees—that’s what the Presidential Records Act requires. The texts of members of Congress appeared in those records because they had communicated with White House staff whose devices were subject to mandatory preservation. The Act also specifies that anyone can seek records from the National Archives, which shows that the claims of unconstitutionality Jordan throws around are spurious.

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While we’re dispensing with legal claims that are both beside the point and flatly, laughably wrong: Jordan’s jeremiad about the Speech or Debate Clause utterly misses the mark. The clause doesn’t shield executive branch records that happen to contain communications with Congress. It protects legislative acts—floor votes, committee work, official proceedings. A member of Congress calling Mark Meadows on January 6th to pressure him about certification is not a legislative act. It’s a political communication, and it’s fair game.

Jordan drapes his referral in constitutional language—Speech or Debate violations, unconstitutional surveillance of Congress, the sanctity of legislative privilege. It’s all irrelevant legalese. The § 1001 false statement count stands or falls entirely on whether Smith’s answers were false. The constitutional grievances are window dressing: a way of making a meritless omission theory sound august and fundamental. It’s lipstick on a pig.

I haven’t even gotten to the law that governs Jordan’s allegations, because the charge fails on its own weight—i.e., Smith’s actual words. But it’s no surprise that the legal precedents blow Jordan’s charge out of the water.

18 U.S.C. § 1001 makes it a crime to knowingly and willfully make a materially false statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of Congress. In the 1973 case of Bronston v. United States, the Supreme Court established the “literal truth doctrine”—in the perjury context—that a literally true but misleading answer cannot support a criminal conviction; the remedy is a follow-up question, not a prosecution. That’s on the examiner, not the witness.

The D.C. Circuit later applied that same principle directly to § 1001 in United States v. Safavian: a literally true statement cannot support false-statement liability merely because it creates a misleading impression (which, to repeat, Smith’s answers do not—but that is Jordan’s theory). And last year, a unanimous Supreme Court in Thompson v. United States reaffirmed that false-statement statutes simply do not reach statements that are merely misleading but literally true.

Jordan’s referral leans on United States v. Blackley, a D.C. Circuit case that the referral says holds that “a half-truth includes selectively providing information while affirmatively representing that the disclosed information is complete.” (The actual holding is more nuanced but not in a way that helps Jordan’s case.) Of course, in that rare category of cases, the witness has in fact made a false statement: that her disclosure is complete.

More importantly, Smith never said or even implied that he never received text messages from any source. He answered questions about specific subpoenas, accurately, and remained available for follow-up that never came.

Lawyers invariably instruct their clients to answer only the question asked. In the world according to Jim Jordan, that’s a “false statement” every time. The Department would need to double its workforce to handle the false statement tsunami, and in its ravaged shape, they can’t even find enough prosecutors as it is.

It seems safe to surmise that, as is the norm with these bedfellows, Jordan would have coordinated with Blanche before issuing the referral. But the proposed prosecution of Smith is a trickier proposition than other reprisal prosecutions.

Federal charges against Smith inevitably will trigger a constitutional and statutory right to evidence in the government’s possession, especially any exculpatory evidence. Smith has been largely frozen out of his own work product. The administration has worked relentlessly to bury Smith’s report, his investigative files, and the full record of the two prosecutions. Criminal charges may require the government to turn over some of the materials the administration most wants to conceal.

Moreover, Trump and Judiciary Committee Republicans have undertaken a vicious defamatory campaign against Smith, part of the overall elaborate effort to whitewash Trump’s crimes. Trump called Smith a “deranged lunatic,” a “deranged animal,” a “criminal” who should be “thrown out of the country.” Grassley called his investigation “a runaway train that had no brakes” and declared in an official Senate Judiciary Committee press release that Smith and his “merry band of DOJ partisans weaponized the justice system” and that “it’s no surprise Smith didn’t play by the rules.” Kennedy, speaking to reporters outside the Blanche confirmation hearing, said: “I think he hates Republicans. He exercises power emotionally and immaturely. And I think he ought to have his head in a bag.” Cruz called the prosecutions “the worst political lawfare this country has ever seen.”

A defense against spurious false statement charges would serve as a public relitigation of Smith’s prosecutions and the mountains of evidence they were built on. It would remind the country—and re-establish for the historical record—who played their hand straight and who palmed the cards.

The hearing contained false and misleading statements, but they weren’t Jack Smith’s. In every public appearance, Smith has been scrupulous and by-the-book, which only makes sense since he knows the administration has him in its crosshairs.

The misconduct and false witness are on the other side: Trump, still lying about his crimes; Blanche, still straddling the untenable position of representing DOJ and his former client; Senate Republicans, still hiding under Trump’s coattails and hypocritically assailing Smith; and Jordan, in the self-appointed role of Torquemada, arrogantly leveling nonsensical charges against the one man in this farcical episode who actually followed the law.

Talk to you later.

Lighter Fare

Readers of this Substack know that we occasionally take a break from the grim business of democratic backsliding for a contest and a chance to win a much-coveted Talking Feds mug. Those “Lighter Fare” entries usually occur on Fridays, but Jordan’s referral serves up a rare opportunity for some Monday Lighter Fare. So here’s a special bonus contest: the Jim Jordan False Statement Sweepstakes. The winner is whoever comes up with the best false statement charge incorporating Jordan’s harebrained logic.

Here are a few possible entries to start things off:

Q: Did you see the Odyssey? A: No. Jordan: FALSE AND MISLEADING—he read the Odyssey in high school, and he saw Oppenheimer.

Q: Did you drive to work today? A: No. Jordan: FALSE AND MISLEADING—he took the subway, but he owns a car and drove it to work last Tuesday.

Q: Did you order the salmon? A: No. Jordan: FALSE AND MISLEADING—he ordered the halibut, which is also a fish, and he has ordered salmon before.

You get the idea. In each case, the answer is true, and if the examiner hoped for any additional information, the solution was a follow-up question, not a federal prosecution. Fire up those entries!

Drop your answers in the comments for a chance to win a Talking Feds mug.

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