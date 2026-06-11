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Inside the DOJ’s Downward Spiral
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Inside the DOJ’s Downward Spiral

Thursday, June 11, 2026’s one-on-one with Devlin Barrett.
Jun 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Veteran reporter Devlin Barrett takes Harry inside the secret negotiations that created the $1.8 billion slush fund and the transformation within the Department of Justice that made Trump’s self-dealing possible. Drawing from his new book—The Department of Revenge: How Trump Took Control of American Justice—Devlin tells the inside story of how the presi…

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