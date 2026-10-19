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Inside the DOJ's Clown Car
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Inside the DOJ's Clown Car

Monday, October 19, 2026’s one-on-one with Glenn Thrush.
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Reporter Glenn Thrush joins Harry to shine a klieg light into the recesses of a Department of Justice running itself into the ground to please Donald Trump. Armed with previously unreported details, Glenn shares the inside story of why Trump loyalists departed the vaunted “grand conspiracy” investigation, which he calls “essentially dead.” Glenn also ex…

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