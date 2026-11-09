Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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NoMoreMAGA's avatar
NoMoreMAGA
12h

He should also be disbarred.

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Judy Richardson's avatar
Judy Richardson
12h

Absolutely! Blanche must be impeached!

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