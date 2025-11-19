HUGE NEWS in Comey Case: Straight From the Courthouse

Hi everyone,

I just left the courthouse where Judge Michael Nachmanoff heard arguments on James Comey’s motion to dismiss for vindictive prosecution. I wanted to make a short video so that Talking Feds subscribers could be the first to know: it came out that the grand jury never even saw the operative indictment against Comey. In the video, I break down why this news is so jaw-dropping. I’ll have lots more on the revelation later today—here and on the Talking Feds Youtube channel—starting with a Live with Adam Klasfeld about a half hour from now.

Talk to you later.