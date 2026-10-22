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How to Stop a Steal
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How to Stop a Steal

Thursday, October 22, 2026’s special episode with Jonathan Diaz, David Ogden, Joyce Vance, and Wendy Weiser.
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What if ICE raids polling places on election day? What if MAGA sheriffs seize ballot boxes? What if a red-state official refuses to certify a Democrat’s narrow victory? These are the nightmare scenarios that could dam an anti-Trump midterm wave and plunge our democracy into crisis. That’s why champions of voting rights have spent years preparing for the…

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