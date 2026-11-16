Just before the midterms, Maurene Comey quietly struck a huge blow to Trump’s transformation of the Department of Justice. After being abruptly fired last summer, the veteran prosecutor decided to sue. Now, she’s won: a federal judge said her dismissal was unlawful. Harry talks with Comey’s lawyer and the architect of her victory in court, Ellen Blain. …
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