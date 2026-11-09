How Democrats Can Keep the Blue Tide Rising

In the wake of Republicans’ generational midterm defeat, Harry turns to political guru Josh Marshall to make sense of how it happened and what it means for the future of American politics. Josh breaks down the crucial role of Trump’s corruption, Black voters’ anger, and careful Democratic campaigns, then lays out what the victorious party will need to d…
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