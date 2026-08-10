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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
2h

The Filibuster: Republican Tool To Defy WE the People

The word filibuster was first used to describe lawless Caribean pirates but in the 1850s, Americans used the word for private military fighters in Latin America before applying it to legislative blocking.

What began in 1806 as a procedural issue, gradually evolved as a legislative obstructionist tactic that was used by southern conservatives to prevent civil rights legislation because they were in the minority. In the Civil Rights era it was a way the minority could obstruct the majority opinion.

This in essence has become the major legislative tool of the fascist Republican party of today.

Over at Zeteo John Harwood talks with Ben Wikler(bit.ly/45g3eGU) about getting rid of the filibuster because it’s destroying the electorate’s confidence in the ability of a democratic government to do the work for WE the People which is what its function is in the first place. Getting rid of the filibuster would help begin the resurrection of a government that is more representative of its citizens so that the system is not rigged in favor of the minority.

As Wikler points out, it takes all of US, WE the People to show up and vote in Democrats to change the system so it works for all of US. So let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work America.

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
2h

Orange Blob and self-hating Jewish Nazi Cuckhold Miller lying? I am shocked I tell you, shocked.

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