Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
5d

I, too, have thought about the whole "Gadsden flag" concept (the one with the coiled rattlesnake on it), thinking that I wonder where all those libertarians are who normally would be very confrontational to an Obama or a Harris about so-called infringements on their Constitutional rights. I guess they are permanently aligned with the Right, and so when the Left re-takes power in this country, those folks will be known as Rightists who fly flag X not flag Y, but who still, in the face of true fascism at home, stayed quiet or even participated in it.

My two cents.

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
4d

Wonderful message for a Friday...and I didn't even have to pull out my legal dictionary to understand it :-)

Thanks, Harry.

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