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Donald Doubles Down
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Donald Doubles Down

Thursday, November 12, 2026’s roundtable with Peter Baker, Heidi Heitkamp, and Maya Wiley.
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Peter Baker, Senator Heidi Heitkamp, and Maya Wiley join Harry to discuss how President Trump—far from conceding to the verdict of voters—is sticking firmly to his unpopular, combative ways. The trio talk through what the elevation of Stephen Miller augurs for the next two years, then turn to Pete Hegseth’s narrow escape from immediate impeachment, and …

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