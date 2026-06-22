Today’s article is exclusive to paid subscribers as part of my occasional longer-form analyses on a major legal or political development. This article dives deep into two cases concerning the Slush Fund, including recent filings that alter both the legal and political landscapes. If your circumstances permit, I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber—your support is what makes in-depth analyses like this possible. And to paid and unpaid subscribers alike, thank you for being part of the Talking Feds community.

The Trump administration’s patent strategy for handling the political fallout from the $1.776 billion slush fund is to insist that Todd Blanche’s hedged assurances to a House Committee that the Department of Justice is not moving forward with the fund quiets the controversy.

But even as the Department insists that the issue is dead, courts continue to address legal challenges. It’s the courts that likely will have the final word on the fund’s status, and their determinations could in turn reanimate political blowback in the Congress. In contrast with the Hill, the DOJ cannot simply bluster its way to its desired resolution in the courts.

Two important filings late last week illustrate the complicated dynamic. The filings come in two different cases, one in the Eastern District of Virginia before Judge Leonie Brinkema, the other in the Southern District of Florida before Judge Kathleen Williams.

I. Virginia Case Before Judge Brinkema

To begin in Virginia, Judge Brinkema handed the Department of Justice a clean way to close out the Floyd case challenging Trump’s $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. Without ordering DOJ to do anything, she offered the Department an off-ramp: if Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, Jr., and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent file a declaration, under penalty of perjury, stating that they will not take any action to create or operate the fund and that it “will not proceed in any manner, or under any name,” it would, in her words, “avoid any further litigation in this civil action.”

The alternative, Brinkema made clear, was that she would issue a scheduling order and require DOJ to answer the complaint by July 17.

Alongside the request for a declaration, Brinkema separately entered a preliminary injunction barring DOJ from taking any action to create or operate the fund while the case proceeds, so her order isn’t just an invitation the DOJ can simply ignore. It comes with teeth already attached.

DOJ filed its response to the offer on Friday. It was, in essence, screw you.

Rather than submit the requested declaration, DOJ declared that the declarations were “unnecessary” and raised “separation of powers concerns.”

DOJ’s gratuitously antagonistic response illuminates how this Justice Department understands its obligations to the courts. It’s also a likely legal blunder that distinctly increases the chances of a renewed pushback in Congress over the slush fund.

First, DOJ’s obstreperous response keeps the focus on the question it doesn’t want to answer rather than the question it does.

Although Brinkema entered a preliminary injunction not long after receiving the complaint, the five plaintiffs have an uphill road to climb to establish standing. The plaintiffs are two individuals, a city (New Haven), and two public-interest organizations. They’ve been harmed by the administration’s zealous immigration initiative but their claims of individualized injury based on the slush fund itself are tenuous.

The administration has a weak hand to play, on the other hand, for the mootness argument. Their adamant, repeated contention is that Todd Blanche’s verbal assurances that the DOJ won’t go forward with the Fund—which assurances he positively refused to put into writing—suffice to moot the case.

Share Talking Feds Substack

Guess again. Under any conventional mootness analysis, this isn’t a moot settlement agreement. The test is whether the defendant has shown it is “absolutely clear that the allegedly wrongful behavior could not reasonably be expected to recur.” And the burden falls on the party asserting mootness and is especially “heavy” if based on voluntary dismissal, as it was here.

DOJ’s own behavior undercuts that certainty even as the filing asserts it. Worse, Blanche has made clear that Trump’s word controls and supersedes anything Blanche might say. Trump himself underscored the point days before DOJ’s filing, telling Meet the Press that “if it was up to me, I’d pay them the kind of money that they deserve.” What’s to happen if Trump tomorrow says let’s reanimate the fund?

Second, there’s a bigger problem with the mootness claim. The Weaponization Fund isn’t simply a discretionary program that Blanche can cancel by announcement. It’s the consideration in a signed settlement agreement in Trump v. IRS, a contract bearing Woodward’s own signature. When one party to an executed contract announces it won’t perform, the other side’s remedy is to enforce the agreement, not to treat the deal as dissolved.

A sworn declaration would at least gesture toward formally rescinding that obligation; oral testimony to a congressional committee doesn’t, especially adding in the Department’s squirrelly resistance to putting the promise in writing or in a sworn declaration. Until Trump, the actual beneficiary of the settlement, agrees to rescind it, DOJ’s say-so doesn’t make the Weaponization Fund disappear as a legal matter.

That distinction matters beyond the courtroom. The fund collapsed last month under bipartisan political pressure, after Republican senators balked at funding compensation for people who assaulted police officers on January 6. If Brinkema declines to treat the case as moot, that ruling doubles back onto the political fight and raises new and different problems for the administration, as I explain below.