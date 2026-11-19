For the latest Contrarian episode, Harry speaks with Norm Eisen, Mimi Rocah, and Jen Rubin about a week of aggression and incompetence from the Trump administration. The panel weighs Democrats’ chief oversight priorities, from investigating the death of Alex Pretti to impeaching Todd Blanche. Then they turn to the DOJ’s empty threats of prosecution agai…
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