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David Frum’s Unified Thesis of Trump’s Failings
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David Frum’s Unified Thesis of Trump’s Failings

Thursday, June 4, 2026’s one-on-one with David Frum.
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

The U.S. war with Iran is not—despite promises from the White House—over. Nonetheless, premier national commentator David Frum is ready to declare a loser: Donald Trump. Together Harry and David piece through the interlocking personal failings of the president that foretold a winnable war against a far weaker enemy would become a debacle. And the two ta…

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