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David Brooks on Trump, AI, and Fixing America
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David Brooks on Trump, AI, and Fixing America

Thursday, July 2, 2026’s one-on-one with David Brooks.
Jul 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Harry talks with David Brooks about how we can redeem the society that produced an epidemic of loneliness, a shallow public life, and of course, Donald Trump. The two discuss Brooks’s stubborn optimism and the solutions he thinks could turn the tide toward a stronger, more communal America. Brooks lays out his hopes and fears for AI, warning of a societ…

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