David Brooks on Trump, AI, and Fixing America

Harry talks with David Brooks about how we can redeem the society that produced an epidemic of loneliness, a shallow public life, and of course, Donald Trump. The two discuss Brooks’s stubborn optimism and the solutions he thinks could turn the tide toward a stronger, more communal America. Brooks lays out his hopes and fears for AI, warning of a societ…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.