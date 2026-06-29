Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Ruth Joachim's avatar
Ruth Joachim
1dEdited

Thank you for outlining the risk calculation. Well analyzed as always. Years ago I wrote my university thesis on Press Privileges and the Public’s Right to Know. Her argument is different but, as a member of the public, I rely on her ability to access information. Go Katie Phang and team!!!

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Tess's avatar
Tess
1d

My sincerest thank you to Katie and all helping her! You’ve done my heart good. 🫶🏼🗽🫶🏼💙🫶🏼☮️

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