Katie Phang, who is my friend and respected colleague, has sued Todd Blanche, who is neither.

The case seeks to force the Trump administration to correct a catalog of failures in its production of documents pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Last week, Phang won a significant victory when U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan granted a preliminary injunction in her favor. The victory is anchored in an ambitious legal theory that could go a long way toward providing the public with information and documents that the Trump administration is determined to hide from view.

But the same victory carries a downside risk: a higher court—the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit or the Supreme Court—could wind up using the case to slam shut a door that is, as of now, roughly half open.

The case concerns the Epstein files and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s patent failure to comply with the requirements of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). The EFTA, passed with near unanimity last November, requires the Justice Department to make the vast majority of its Epstein-related files publicly available in a searchable database within thirty days. Trump signed it, seemingly grudgingly, and DOJ made rolling productions—most of them late—through January, 3.5 million pages in all. At that point, it basically declared compliance, notwithstanding that some 200,000 pages remained redacted or withheld within the production itself, and that significant additional categories of material—including all foreign-language documents—had never been reviewed or produced at all.

The outcome matters on its own terms in fully coming to grips with the Epstein scandal and the government’s role in it. The specific records at stake include notes from FBI interviews with a woman who alleges Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was approximately thirteen years old, and that Trump assaulted her; emails referring to a “torture video” and sexual misconduct with minors; and names of co-defendants in a draft indictment.

There is no way of knowing how many inculpatory documents or even smoking guns lie waiting in the pile of withheld material. But given Trump’s vehement opposition to the EFTA until the numbers overwhelmed and forced his signature, it would seem odd if it’s just a tall pile of innocuous papers.

But the larger stakes here go well beyond Epstein. They encompass whether private citizens—journalists in particular—have a judicially cognizable legal injury when the government withholds information the law requires it to disclose.

Enter Katie Phang: a former prosecutor, legal analyst, and independent journalist with a justifiably enormous following. Like the rest of the public, Phang wants to see the full production and wants the DOJ to comply with its other obligations under the EFTA. But she also has a reason distinct to her and similarly situated journalists: she is being deprived of material she needs to do her job, as well as the income she could expect from doing it.

Phang is relying on a theory of injury-in-fact—the key component of the standing requirement in federal courts—that courts call “informational standing.” As we’ve learned too well during Trump 2.0, standing requires a plaintiff to allege a concrete and particularized injury, rather than a generalized ideological disagreement with government action.

There are different fact patterns that could give rise to a claim of informational standing. Phang’s is among the more focused. She argues that when Congress creates a right to information, as it did in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the government withholds that information in violation of law, the deprivation itself is a concrete injury as required by Article III.

It’s a theory that may be controversial in some quarters, and yet it seems to fit snugly in the overall analysis of injury from government action. If Phang were a painter and the government curbed her access to paint, the injury would be straightforward. Information, not paint, is the core raw material of her work and income. She has produced dozens of YouTube videos that have received millions of views on the Epstein Files. She also identified a half-dozen specific stories she cannot report without the withheld records.

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Judge Sullivan accepted the informational-standing theory, granted a preliminary injunction, and ordered the Attorney General to show cause within one week why specified categories of redactions should not be lifted. Sullivan’s standing analysis found that Phang satisfies a two-part test drawn from the D.C. Circuit’s decision in Friends of Animals v. Jewell: she has been denied information that the statute, on her reading, requires to be disclosed; and she suffers the precise type of harm—lack of transparency—that Congress enacted the statute to prevent.

The Department excoriated Sullivan in now predictable fashion, calling his ruling “perverse” and charging that it “appears to be focused on driving misleading headlines.” It vowed to file an emergency appeal with the D.C. Circuit, though as of this writing no notice has been filed.

From its very first days in January 2025, the Trump administration has been engaged in a systematic project of historical erasure. It has scrubbed agency websites, purged inspectors general, and buried the Jack Smith report. It declared, through a brazen OLC opinion, that the Presidential Records Act itself is unconstitutional, effectively telling Trump he may do as he pleases with the documentary record of his presidency.

As writers and thinkers such as George Orwell and Hannah Arendt have taught us, control of history is a central project of tyrannical government. The Party slogan in Nineteen Eighty-Four captures it perfectly: “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

Trump has at every turn tried to sell his fantasy about January 6: that it was a love-in executed by patriots. The bedrock information that is indispensable for resisting this Orwellian project are documents—emails, memos, other contemporaneous records—that are largely within Trump’s current control. If Trump can not only lie promiscuously about the past, but also withhold from the pages of history the documentary evidence that contradicts him, it would be an enormous body blow to American democracy. It would be a theft of invaluable public property: the truth and history that are the patrimony of a self-governing society.

Suits such as Phang’s, and the standing arguments they advance, are from that vantage point existential. If no plaintiff can demonstrate a cognizable injury, the Orwellian project proceeds unchallenged—which is exactly as the administration wants it.

Count on the administration to bring an emergency appeal to the D.C. Circuit. When it does, it is likely to try to dilute Phang’s injury to merely the diffuse grievance shared by every American denied access to public records.

But as Judge Sullivan recognized, the fact that a harm is widely shared does not strip it of its concrete character. The Supreme Court itself recognized in FEC v. Akins (1998) that where Congress mandates disclosure of information for the benefit of the public, and a plaintiff is denied that information, the injury is real and particular even if millions of others are denied it too. More importantly, Phang’s interest isn’t identical to the public’s abstract interest in transparency—she is a working journalist whose livelihood and specific reporting depend on these specific documents. The harm to her is no less concrete because other journalists suffer it alongside her.

The D.C. Circuit has endorsed informational standing in a line of cases running through Campaign Legal Center v. FEC (2022) and Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (2023)—the latter directly rebutting the argument DOJ made here, that Phang has no personal statutory right to information mandated for public disclosure. Those cases, in turn, rest on Supreme Court foundation: Akins and Public Citizen v. Department of Justice (1989) both recognized that congressional disclosure mandates create enforceable informational rights. But the Supreme Court cases are a generation old, and the ground may have shifted beneath them. In Spokeo v. Robins and then TransUnion v. Ramirez, the Court tightened the screws, insisting that a statutory violation is not automatically a concrete injury and that Congress cannot simply declare harm into existence.

Lower courts are now split on how much daylight remains between a genuine informational injury and a mere procedural violation, i.e a case where the government failed to disclose something but the plaintiff can point to no concrete consequence from not having it. It’s in that gap that Phang’s case will rise or fall.

We can safely expect that the battle in the higher courts will revolve around informational standing. If the case reaches the Supreme Court, the stakes transcend Phang’s lawsuit entirely. A decision narrowing the doctrine would ripple across every transparency suit currently in the pipeline—including the Presidential Records Act litigation, FOIA enforcement actions, and every other case in which an organization or journalist needs the theory to get into court at all. The seedlings of the doctrine could be uprooted before they have taken secure root.

The headlines from Thursday’s ruling announced that Blanche had “conceded” to violating the law. That framing is technically accurate but requires a word of explanation. DOJ’s opposition staked everything on jurisdictional arguments—no private right of action, no standing, and FOIA as an adequate alternative—while declining to address Phang’s merits arguments about Epstein Act violations.

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Then, two days before Sullivan ruled, Phang’s lawyers filed a notice containing DOJ’s own FOIA response letters, in which the Department told separate requesters that the Epstein Act “directed a much broader and less redacted release of the files than would have been made under FOIA.” In other words, the DOJ directly undercut its central jurisdictional argument in Phang’s case. Sullivan was not pleased. He ordered a response on a tight deadline, which passed without a word from DOJ.

Under D.D.C. Local Rule 7(b), Sullivan treated the unaddressed arguments as conceded. DOJ immediately protested: “Blanche has not conceded anything.” On appeal, DOJ will argue it was given inadequate time and should be allowed to present the FOIA argument fresh—a position it will have considerable explaining to do to defend. Whatever comes of the concession wrinkle, the main event in the higher courts will be the battle over informational standing.

Phang’s lawyers, led by Brendan Ballou, faced a delicate strategic question of the kind that impact litigators confront all the time: should you press a promising but unsettled theory now and risk a higher-court loss that could uproot the seedlings of the entire doctrine before they have taken secure root? The alternative is to wait and hope the doctrine achieves deeper grounding before going all in.

Phang and her counsel have opted to take a calculated risk. The calculation is sound, if not foolproof. There is no reason to expect either the D.C. Circuit or the Supreme Court composition to change in a favorable way for the informational standing theory. And if the theory is going to lose eventually anyway, losing it now changes little, while winning it now puts a powerful legal weapon directly in the hands of those fighting the most ruthless Orwellian assault on the historical record in American history. Phang and her lawyers have chosen the right ground at the right time.

Talk to you later.

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