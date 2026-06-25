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Chris Murphy on Fighting Trump and Pursuing Happiness
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Chris Murphy on Fighting Trump and Pursuing Happiness

Thursday, June 25, 2026’s one-on-one with Chris Murphy.
Jun 25, 2026
∙ Paid

“The fight,” Senator Chris Murphy tells Harry, “shouldn’t just be to get rid of Trump. The fight should be to create a different economy and a different culture.” That’s the message of the senator’s new book—Crisis of the Common Good—which offers a host of provocative ideas for fixing the cracks in our society through which Trump crawled his way to powe…

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