Earlier this month, voters overwhelmingly rebuked Trump’s economy. Now they expect Democrats to fix it. In this special Thanksgiving episode, Harry sits down with Dean Baker, Paul Krugman, and Annie Lowrey to discuss Congress’s economic agenda come January, and the steps Democrats could take to deliver on lower prices—particularly while Trump still has …
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