Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Oct 13

Todd Blanche must really have changed since graduating from Law School. He permits and enables the grossest abuse of our laws and our Constitution

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solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)'s avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)
Oct 13

What a disgraceful administration ... it will be remembered as the worst in US history, bar none.

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