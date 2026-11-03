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BREAKING: DOJ Sends Target Letters in Escalation of Alaska’s Dan Sullivan Probe - Live with Adam Klasfeld

The letters follow a string of DOJ losses in court leading up to election day.
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Harry Litman and Adam Klasfeld

I spoke with Adam Klasfeld of All Rise News to report on breaking election day news. The Department of Justice has sent target letters to Democrats, including Marc Elias, in a shocking escalation of the Alaska Senate “Dan Sullivans” controversy. Target letters, per DOJ practice and regulation, only go to people whom the department intends to indict. Adam and I also discussed a flurry of important last-minute legal wranglings—including at the Supreme Court—that resulted in a series of stinging defeats for the administration.

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