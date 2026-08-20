Talking Feds Substack

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Night Has A Thousand Eyes's avatar
Night Has A Thousand Eyes
15h

Can it be that Democrats or Independents expected a different result? The Republicans are in control and this is what they and their supporters want and this is what we will get until January of 2029 unless Democrats control the House and Senate by substantial margins which will enable multiple impeachments , convictions, and removals on an accelerated basis. That is all that is left short of divine intervention or human of a much different sort.

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
15h

Blanche, oh Blanche....to whom does the "WE" in your quote below refer? Hhhhmmmm?

“We don’t believe we have to go to Congress. We believe Congress has already given us the authority to do what we’re doing.” That sharply undermined two traditions at once: an attorney general does not litigate a pending case from a television studio, and he does not treat a federal appeals court’s ruling as a talking point rather than an order to be obeyed."

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