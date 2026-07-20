From the moment of its announcement, the so-called settlement agreement between the DOJ and Donald Trump has provoked fierce opposition in Congress and among the American public. Little wonder: the deal purports to be an arms-length exchange in which one party, Trump, gets a $1.776 billion fund to shower on January 6 offenders and other friends, plus a release from tax audits worth $100 million or more—and the other party, the public, gets nothing more than a release from a worthless, unconstitutional lawsuit.

So $2 billion or so in return for jack shit, with the added insult of funding insurrectionists who assaulted police officers and letting Trump walk away with who knows what kinds of illegal tax schemes.

In his now-familiar position of having to defend Trump’s assault on the rule of law to an angry audience, Blanche adopted a two-part mantra. The slush fund would not go forward—though he has perversely refused to formalize that assertion in writing, and has even been prickly toward anyone who insists that he should. As for the tax amnesty, it apparently remains in force, on the rationale that it is part of the consideration—fair legal exchange—for Trump’s dismissal of his suit against the IRS.

Both legs of his defense were sawed out from under him—indeed, reduced to doggerel—last Wednesday at his confirmation hearing. Any senator, or member of the public, who cares about the fate of this outrageous plunder of the Treasury to benefit Trump and friends should understand exactly where things stand with both the fund and the amnesty.

The unraveling of the slush fund came under questioning from Senator John Cornyn—a former state judge, Texas Supreme Court justice, and state attorney general, which is to say a man who knows how to read a contract. Cornyn is also emerging as the Republican on the Judiciary Committee most likely to vote against, and therefore doom, Blanche’s candidacy.

Cornyn stood at the witness table with an enlarged copy of the settlement agreement and walked Blanche through its own language. The terms, he noted, “may be modified only upon the written agreement of the parties.” Had there been any such written agreement? No, Blanche conceded; nothing had been modified, nothing rescinded.

Then Cornyn asked the question I have been pressing for months: is the settlement agreement an enforceable contract? Blanche’s answer: “Yes, it’s an enforceable document.” And if Trump’s counsel sought to enforce it, “they potentially could.” On the fund specifically, he allowed that Trump’s side “could try to enforce the contract” and “could potentially say that we breached by not moving forward.”

So Blanche’s public assurances notwithstanding, the agreement has not gone away. Trump, or his companies, or his sons could sue at any time to enforce it. They have, so far, performed on their end—dismissing the (worthless) lawsuit—and that obligates the DOJ to perform in turn.

Blanche tried to stammer that a suit for breach of contract wouldn’t necessarily revive the fund; his apparent point was that it could instead require the Department to fork over as damages for the breach the $1.776 billion in cash for Trump to do with as he likes. In any event, as he has been from the start, Blanche is mistaken as a matter of elementary contract law. The analysis involves third-party beneficiaries and the adequacy of money damages, but it is certainly possible that a court would order DOJ to give so-called specific performance—to go forward with the fund on its agreed terms.

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Two more points follow from this straightforward analysis. The first is that it was breathtakingly irresponsible of Blanche to hand Trump an enforceable right to $2 billion or so in public money in return for nothing. He has put the DOJ completely in Trump’s thrall—which, of course, it is in any event, however capricious and lawless Trump’s fancy.

The second is that Blanche’s mere insistence that his say-so can terminate the fund vividly illustrates that the whole deal is bogus and collusive. In a real dispute between real adversaries, DOJ’s assurances would be meaningless, because the beneficiary would simply enforce. The only reason Blanche’s word carries any weight at all is that Trump and his Justice Department were never on opposite sides of the “v.”

Blanche’s testimony also completely reanimates the tax amnesty provision. Here, the difficulty is not that his defense collapses, but that it proves too much.

Pressed by Senators Durbin and Schiff on the order shielding Trump, his family, and his companies from IRS audits of past returns, Blanche’s defense rested entirely on the settlement. He called the audit release “typical” of “settlements like that,” insisted “this type of settlement is done regularly,” and repeatedly framed the immunity as a standard feature of resolving the IRS suit—part and parcel of “that settlement.”

Set aside for now that the “typical” claim is preposterous. As thirty-five retired federal judges, several of them Republican appointees, told Judge Kathleen Williams, the fund and tax amnesty are “extraordinary benefits for which no consideration was provided to the government.” The cases to which Blanche is implicitly comparing this one involved bona fide, hard-fought disputes. Here, DOJ lay down from the start, never even entering an appearance or filing a responsive pleading until it acquiesced in the ham-handed “voluntary dismissal” of the case by Trump.

The headline here, a point senators have largely let slide, is that Blanche is openly signaling the DOJ still intends to honor the tax amnesty. It’s remarkable in a sense that the Judiciary Committee seems to be giving it a pass, because the amnesty is, in some ways, the even more scandalous half of the deal. The fund is a raid on the Treasury, but at least the public can see it and hold Republicans accountable for its scandalous bounties to the January 6 offenders. The amnesty, by contrast, is a raw but inscrutable bounty to Trump. It is designed to make sure no one ever finds out what it covers. It’s akin to a self-pardon for tax crimes, dressed up as a settlement.

Notice what Blanche’s two answers, set beside each other, actually provide. On the amnesty, the agreement is valid, binding, enforceable—a live instrument DOJ means to honor, and one for which, on his telling, real consideration changed hands. On the fund, the same agreement is a dead letter, something the Department can simply decline to perform. The two provisions sit in the same document, rise on the same consideration, stand or fall on the same enforceability. What legal principle could possibly keep one alive and let the other lapse? No doctrine of contract carves a single agreement in half this way.

Blanche did the same thing in miniature, live, at the witness table. Pressed by Cornyn, Blanche claimed the immunity covered the IRS but not other agencies like the SEC—as if he could pick and choose which terms of a settled, fully executed deal to honor.

All of which previews how the Department is projecting it will treat the amnesty: honor it as an enforceable provision, and adopt a hands-off posture toward Trump’s possible tax crimes—in reliance on a settlement that, under the court’s own ruling, does not exist.

Refer a friend

It’s lawless. But as it so frequently does, the Department is relying on a combination of congressional acquiescence and citizen powerlessness. The audit release runs to Trump and his companies alone; no outsider is its target, and no ordinary plaintiff suffers the kind of concrete injury that opens the courthouse door. A private citizen cannot sue to make the IRS audit the president. So the Department can quietly decline to enforce the tax laws against the big boss, secure in the knowledge that the very people harmed—all of us—are the least likely to have standing to do anything about it. That has become the common first line of defense for lawless action by the administration.

In all of this, Blanche is talking out of both sides of his mouth. On his telling, what decides which half survives is not law but the discretion of the attorney general—good exactly as far as, and no further than, it suits him, and good only until it meets the fancy of the boss who might want it otherwise.

There is a further point the Senate Judiciary Committee has given Blanche a pass on, and it goes directly to Blanche and the Trump administration’s disregard for the rule of law.

Blanche told the committee that the slush fund was dead and the tax amnesty was alive. Both positions entailed ignoring federal court orders that say the precise opposite.

Judge Leonie Brinkema, in the Eastern District of Virginia, held that the challenge to the fund is not moot. Blanche’s hedged insistence that the Department is not moving forward on the fund in no way moots the case, as Blanche’s own testimony that Trump still could sue to enforce itself demonstrates. A defendant cannot moot a case just by promising to stop the challenged conduct, and Blanche’s unsworn assurances rang especially hollow given his refusal to rescind the order establishing the fund and Trump’s own continued insistence that he wants it.

Judge Williams, in the Southern District of Florida, went further. She held there is no genuine settlement at all—only a bogus, collusive lawsuit that no federal court has the power to hear, a suit filed, as she put it this week, for an “improper purpose” that misused the courts. That is on top of the case being a stone-cold loser on two separate legal grounds. All of which gives the lie to Blanche’s blithe insistence that this was just another settlement agreement.

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Before the Judiciary Committee, Blanche simply ignored these binding rulings. DOJ has sought no relief from them; there is no contrary appellate decision. Blanche’s particularly audacious defense for ignoring Williams was that he had studied the Eleventh Circuit’s case law and disagreed with her.

That is the same sort of contempt for the courts that we saw in March 2025, when Blanche and Emil Bove pressed forward with removals to CECOT in El Salvador in the teeth of a contrary court order. It is a variant of the posture that has produced thousands of adverse rulings in recent immigration litigation, even as the Department soldiers on with the same broadly rejected legal positions. A lawyer who believes he is not constrained by binding judgments he happens to dislike is, on that ground alone, disqualified from running the Justice Department.

Perhaps the most replayed moment of the hearing was a revealing slip. Asked whether he and Trump were friends, Blanche answered, “I’m his lawyer” —before catching himself: “was his lawyer, and now I’m the deputy attorney general.”

The correction came a beat too late, and highlighting the mistake is no “gotcha” moment. Everything in Wednesday’s testimony—the enforceable contract he cannot enforce against its beneficiary, the amnesty he defends and the fund he buries in the same breath, the court orders he waves away—points to a man who still understands the job exactly as he blurted it out: he is Trump’s lawyer.

Senators, take note. The slush fund and the tax amnesty—two hideous raids on the public fisc—are both very much in play under this Department’s sweetheart relationship with the beneficiary. Right now, you have leverage: the same leverage that forced Blanche to meet, however cursorily, with victims of Epstein’s crimes after Thom Tillis signaled his vote turned on it. If Blanche is confirmed, that leverage is gone.

And you have more than the fund and the amnesty to weigh—you have clear evidence that this nominee conspired to create a bogus, illegal deal to enrich the boss and impoverish the public, then, to put it gently, misled you about it. A vote to confirm puts your name to the politicization of the Justice Department, the subordination of the courts to the man who runs it, and a single-minded devotion to the interests. He has more than earned your no vote.

Talk to you later.

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