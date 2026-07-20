Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
44m

Hope committee members and their aids read this. I'm afraid that the GOP members are stuck in the Trump lobster pot and can't get out.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
44m

For a good laugh, try this https://bit.ly/4fdM7v7

On a more determined side Overview Of Cheeto’s Deliberate Election Interference

By now it’s no secret that Cheeto has lied to WE the People in order to stay out of jail in the 2024 election and has spent the last 18 months trying to undermine free and fair elections going forward so that in collusion with the Nazi Republican party(aka CNPP-Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) will have full control of elections going forward. Putin has been mentoring Cheeto and their conversations are bent on helping Cheeto turn the country into a fascist state.

As part of our group discussion our chapter of Indivisible had a talk on summarizing thus far Cheeto’s public display of election subversion and interference(set forth in the slides bit.ly/4faC4qy). The steps thus far identified along with evidence are:

1 Federalizing/nationalizing all elections so there is central control/manipulation of all elections

2 Tightening voter restrictions

3 Mid decade gerrymandering

4 Cutting election security

5 Undermining faith in the elections

6 Punish those that have worked against election denialism

WE the People have tremendous power to protect the elections…WE just have to organize at a grassroots level to guarantee free and fair elections. The first step is to not vote for any Nazi Republican running for any office and then take steps as on the slides to thwart the Nazi effort to destroy the country’s government.

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