Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Graymalkin's avatar
Graymalkin
8h

Every single Republican in the Senate is a craven lickspittling coward. Every single one. I can't vote against any of them because I'm fortunate enough to live in a state with two Democratic senators. But you can bet I'll be donating to the Democrats running against them this year.

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Betsy Vangundy's avatar
Betsy Vangundy
8h

If BLANCHE is confirmed, everyone that voted yes needs to be voted out and NEVER allowed to run for ANY , not even dog catcher, EVER AGAIN!!

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