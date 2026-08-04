Last Friday, Donald Trump appeared to blow up his own attorney general nomination. He threatened to pull Todd Blanche’s name and resubmit it next year, after the two Republican holdouts who had been giving him trouble were safely out of the Senate. Trump appeared to value the preservation of a bogus settlement agreement over his loyal servant Blanche. To all appearances, the nomination was stuck.

I had flagged, more than once and well before Friday, that it probably would go through anyway—that whatever assurance emerged from the fight would leave the underlying deal untouched, and that the holdouts were looking for a reason to say yes, not a reason to say no. Now that has not only happened, but under circumstances in which any concession by Trump or Blanche is cosmetic at best.

On Sunday night, Blanche signed an order declaring that the $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund “is rescinded and shall have no force or effect.” Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis pronounced themselves satisfied and this morning voted to advance his nomination. So by an unsurprising 12-10 vote along strict party lines, the Judiciary Committee advanced Blanche’s nomination out of committee. Blanche’s confirmation will move to the full Senate, where a vote is expected this week before Congress leaves for recess.

The two senators are likely to puff out their chests and claim that they extracted a material concession. They held out, they made the White House sweat, they got it in writing. It is a tidy story, and every part of it that matters is wrong. They got nothing. Blanche gave up nothing. And the fund they think they killed is no less alive today than it was the day before Blanche put his name to that order.

Trump sued the IRS over the leak of his tax returns, demanding at least $10 billion, and pressed a separate claim for $230 million over old FBI investigations of his conduct. The suit was worthless, not merely because it had two separate fatal flaws—the statute couldn’t reach the particular defendant, and the claim was time-barred—but because it was collusive. The DOJ had “jumped the v” and gotten in bed with Trump; that made the case itself not a “case or controversy” under the Constitution, and therefore not a matter the judge even could consider.

A federal judge, Judge Kathleen Williams, said as much: she found the whole thing a pretext, a fraud on the court, a device for laundering a sweetheart deal that no court ever approved. On its own terms, the case was meritless and unconstitutional; its worth was precisely zero dollars. That is still the best way of looking at it, and it implies that the entire arrangement, the slush fund and tax amnesty, is null and void.

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But for Trump and Blanche, that view proves too much. If the standoff over Blanche proved anything, it was that they are determined to keep the arrangement alive—determined enough that Trump would threaten to torch his own nominee rather than surrender it. Even as Blanche was drafting his writing to satisfy Cornyn and Tillis, Trump was telling reporters that he still thought it “very fair” for the fund to compensate January 6 offenders for what they had suffered. So the more revealing question is not whether the arrangement is void, but what happens if it is treated—as Trump, Blanche, and the settlement’s own terms treat it—as valid.

On that view, too, Blanche’s writing changes nothing.

Any survival of the slush fund and tax amnesty depends on the conventional doctrine that a settlement agreement is a contract—a critical point Senator Cornyn himself established at the hearing. Cornyn got Blanche to concede that the agreement was enforceable and that, by its own terms, it could be amended only in writing by the parties. That concession is what made Blanche’s earlier refusal to put anything in writing untenable if he wanted Cornyn’s and Tillis’s votes.

And it is what makes his eventual writing worthless. The key point to the contract analysis is that Trump has already performed his side of the bargain by voluntarily dismissing his (worthless, bogus) lawsuit. That dismissal triggers an obligation running the other way, an obligation the Department of Justice now owes to Trump.

That’s the major point that Cornyn and Tillis are papering over: once Trump has performed, it is not Blanche’s contract to rescind. It is Trump’s to enforce. Walking back the agreement requires Trump’s okay. Blanche cannot just unilaterally declare the Department’s obligations are extinguished.

Blanche can say the fund is dead. He can say it in a memo, in testimony, under oath, in triplicate. What he cannot do is extinguish an agreement that Trump—having dismissed his suit—is entitled to enforce. Nothing in Blanche’s Sunday order stops the president from stepping forward tomorrow and saying: I did my part, Department of Justice, now do yours. Blanche’s signature cannot close that door. It is not his door to close.

Cornyn and Tillis were emphatic that only a document would do. As Tillis and Cornyn put it in their joint statement, “from the outset Senator John Cornyn and I were clear that we needed a written document”—one “legally ending the anti-weaponization fund.” They got their document. “We are pleased,” they said, “that the Department of Justice has issued a formal order terminating the anti-weaponization fund.”

The trouble is that the writing did nothing of the sort. It terminated an order; it did not terminate the fund. Blanche rescinded his own May directive—the internal instrument that set up how the fund would operate.

Any legitimate effort to rescind the agreement would need to begin with the agreement and signatures of all the parties, Trump foremost as the party to whom performance was owed. That glaring flaw explains why Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, dismissed the writing as “hollow” and “laughably flimsy,” designed only to provide cover to the Republican senators.

And let’s not forget the tax amnesty, by some measures the more grotesque and offensive side of the arrangement. Cornyn and Tillis barely pushed back here at all. They accepted the ludicrous sweetheart deal and haggled only at the edges. What they came away with is an interpretation, not an amendment: that the protection reaches only the plaintiffs, only retroactively.

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Allow them every inch of that interpretation, and what remains is still an outrage. The President of the United States and his family receive, in exchange for nothing, a shield against tax scrutiny that no ordinary citizen could dream of. It is difficult to think of anything less American than a tax code that singles out the most powerful family in the country for its gentlest treatment—and does so, once again, in exchange for the dismissal that provided no value whatsoever to the American people.

Cornyn’s own stated principle was that even a president should not get terms from the government that an ordinary citizen would never get. Measured against that principle, what he settled for fails on its face.

Why, then, did they fold? Both men are leaving the Senate, and because of Trump’s viciousness, which gives them every reason to rebuff his pressures. But a substantial if quieter pressure remains: the Republican Washington where they still intend to make their lives after January—the boards, the lobbying shops, the dinners, the players that you need to keep returning your calls. Some muscle flexing doesn’t forfeit membership in that world, but if they bring Blanche down, they risk being apostates in their home territory.

I wrote three weeks ago, when Blanche went before the committee, that Tillis had set a condition already satisfied and signaled he meant to vote yes regardless—that the holdouts were hunting for a fig leaf. Here is the fig leaf. It arrived on schedule. It is exactly as thin as it looked.

We can’t allow the contrived drama with Cornyn and Tillis to obscure the stakes of the confirmation vote ahead. Blanche has shown himself to be an utterly vile traitor to everything the Department stands for and all that he once served. The record is set in stone: the reprisal prosecutions of the president’s enemies; the collusive settlements engineered to enrich Trump’s allies; a Department hollowed out and taught to be afraid. That is why there is no honest yes vote available.

Adam Schiff’s closing address to the Committee, both factual and passionate, chronicled Blanche’s many disqualifying defects. There is really no answer to the litany: this is a nominee who should be defeated 100-0. The cheap switch of Cornyn and Tillis leaves any effort to still derail Blanche a steeply uphill battle, but if ever there were a time to call your Senators and register your strong view, this is that time.

For his part, Trump gave the game away Monday. Asked about the order that supposedly pared back his prize, he shrugged. “I didn’t look at it.” All he knew, he said, was that Todd Blanche is great—and that Blanche had merely agreed “to reconfirm things that he’s already said.” The president, who alone can enforce this agreement, does not believe anything was surrendered. On that single point, he and I agree.

Talk to you later.

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