Anne Applebaum on Iran, Ukraine, and Trump’s Kleptocracy

I had a fantastic conversation this week with Anne Applebaum for the Talking Feds podcast. After the great reception the episode got, I wanted to share it with you all here, too.

“Sometimes the smaller power has advantages that you don’t expect.” That’s the lesson Anne Applebaum says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are learning as their weaker foes keep handing them setbacks. Applebaum explains to Harry how Ukraine’s drone campaign is bringing the war home to Russians and why Iran looks poised to gain unprecedented control over the Strait of Hormuz. And, as Trump amasses wealth despite his failures, Applebaum makes the case that the U.S. is becoming a place where “political decisions are taken not because they’re good for the country, but because they’re good for the president’s son.”

If you want to catch more of these conversations, make sure you’re subscribed to the Talking Feds podcast on Apple, Spotify, or YouTube. I’ve also spoken lately with Senator Raphael Warnock, Maggie Haberman, and Julie K. Brown. I hope you’ll check out those conversations, too.



Talk to you later.

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