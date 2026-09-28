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Andy Beshear Explains His Why
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Andy Beshear Explains His Why

Monday, September 28, 2026’s one-on-one with Andy Beshear.
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Governor Andy Beshear discusses his three-part approach to governing as a Democrat in deeply red Kentucky—and what he’s learned along the way. He talks with Harry about how his faith shapes his policies, his vision for fixing a broken government, and why a post-Trump government can’t just restore the past but needs to become more efficient and effective…

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