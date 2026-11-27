Kilmar Abrego García is a free man after self-deporting to Spain, bringing a remarkable and deeply troubling saga to a close. I spoke with Adam Klasfeld about a story that should never have happened: Abrego was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, then, after being brought back to the United States, vindictively prosecuted by the Justice Department for daring to challenge the administration in court.

It’s a sad episode, but one that has ended in a major victory for the courts and the rule of law: Judge Crenshaw dismissed the criminal charges after finding vindictive prosecution, and Judge Xinis ultimately ensured Abrego could leave the country voluntarily, rather than be forcibly deported to a third country of the administration’s choosing.

It’s fitting on the day after Thanksgiving to note that it’s a great American tale—one man standing up to the entire government that was personally fixated on harming him. We can be thankful for the judges upholding the rule of law.