Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Bonnie Svarstad's avatar
Bonnie Svarstad
8h

Trump and his enablers’ will face a tough two years if he tries to mess with voting. This is one 80+ year old who will be on the front lines if the Court allows it.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
8h

trump is fighting soooo hard to RIG this Nov for HIS REPUBLICANS.. If DEMS wins, they will wipe the floor with his @$$...

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