A “Moonshot” Plan to Deal with AI’s Dangers

Ambassador Susan Rice led President Obama’s national security team and helped secure the Iran nuclear deal. As she looks around the world now, the threat she can’t stop thinking about isn’t Russia or China, but AI. She joins Harry to break down the dangers the technology poses to Americans and what she thinks the Trump administration needs to do to guar…
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