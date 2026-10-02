Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Martha Kenne's avatar
Martha Kenne
Oct 2

The Schmitt show was crazy! Our own Amy Klobuchar settled that bad boy!!!

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Oct 2Edited

Blanche is the guy. He's never stopped being Trump's personal lawyer. And his appalling ethics lead to ethical car crashes like David Hearn's "indictment with no merit".

HL: "The heart of the order is a passage no judge should ever have to write about a president of the United States. Edelman cited the “extraordinary possibility” that Hearn would otherwise “face a meritless, politically motivated prosecution.”

He's done the same to the Epstein Files, hasn't he? Utterly amazing that he hasn't been disbarred. Setting the bar below sea level in the once vaunted DOJ will take decades to repair. It's a disgrace.

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