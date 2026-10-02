At Talking Feds, we do our best to lighten things up when we can on Fridays, and today I’m happy to share four legal developments that cut in favor of the good guys.

It was a week dominated by news about Trump’s declining political fortunes and Republican candidates’ increasing allergy to his presence. But below the surface were a number of important legal stories and most of them brought additional bad news for Trump, which is to say good news for constitutional democracy and the American public.

This article is free for everyone, because I think it’s important for us all to hear when the rule of law stands up to the authoritarian onslaught. If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription—your support ensures these essays keep hitting your inbox.

Before we get to the good news, let’s take a moment to crown a five-words-or-fewer winner and kick off our quest for the next one.

Trump’s recent renaming spree turned Lake Ontario into “Lake America” and might yet make New Mexico “New America.” Inspired by the president’s creativity, we asked Fed Heads to predict—in five-words-or-fewer—his next renaming. Talking Feds reader Larry answered that Trump will rechristen the District of Columbia: “Washington, D.T.” Congratulations, Larry, on your quippy and, hopefully, not too on-the-nose answer. We’ll be in touch about sending you a Talking Feds mug.

For your chance to win a mug of your own, submit your answers here, in five-words-or-fewer. After Republican Senator Eric Schmitt tried to catch Jack Smith in a perjury trap, he instead stepped in it himself (more on that below). We asked our panelists Kyle Cheney, Connor Lamb, and Mimi Rocah to answer: Besides Hawks and Hawkeyes, what else does Senator Eric Schmitt have mixed up?

Now, to those positive developments:

1. A Senator Mistakes the Hawkeyes for the Hawks

On Tuesday, former special counsel Jack Smith testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As predicted, Republicans turned the hearing into a circus: a tawdry kangaroo court in which they tried to pillory Smith for reasons that ranged from invalid to flatly false. Smith stayed calm throughout and held his own. He told the committee that Trump committed serious crimes and that he would bring the same charges today, whatever the president’s party.

The Republicans’ chief grievance was that Smith obtained the toll records of several Republican members, some of them on the committee. They called it criminal. It was the opposite. The Speech or Debate Clause protects legislative activity; ringing up Mark Meadows while a mob defiled the Capitol is nothing of the kind. More importantly, the members were witnesses, not targets. Ted Cruz waxed especially indignant that Smith kept the subpoenas under wraps—a thoroughly orthodox move against a target with a record of intimidating witnesses, and one that protected the very senators now complaining about it.

But the moment that will outlive the hearing belonged to Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

Schmitt set out to craft a perjury trap—that is, to catch Smith in a lie. He endeavored to place Smith in Atlanta on the evening of February 3, 2024, at a Hawks–Warriors game—right when Fani Willis faced scrutiny over her relationship with Nathan Wade, the prosecutor she had hired for her own Trump case. The insinuation was that Smith was secretly coordinating with Willis. When Smith said he didn’t believe he had gone to Atlanta, Schmitt pounced: “I don’t think you know that we have this stuff, so I’ll give you a second to process it, so you don’t perjure yourself.” Along the way, he called Smith a “dirtbag.”

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Smith, looking genuinely baffled, offered this: “I recall going to a University of Maryland basketball game where Caitlin Clark was playing right around that time.” Senator Amy Klobuchar then did the homework Schmitt hadn’t: the texts his team had dug up referred to Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes, not the Atlanta Hawks. (It turned out that Schmitt and his staff were relying on documents from the Department of Justice, which had expressly told them the documents were unvetted.) Klobuchar confirmed the date and the score, reported that the game took place in Maryland, and told Schmitt he owed Smith an apology.

Schmitt declined. He scolded Klobuchar for using his time and stood by his “dirtbag” insult. That night, he tried to laugh it off on Twitter: “Who knew Jack Smith was a Caitlin Clark fan?” He also suggested that his role had been just to ask Smith questions, but his ready accusation that the special counsel perjured himself gave the lie to that account.

A word of advice to the senator: before you set a perjury trap, learn the difference between women’s college and men’s pro basketball—not to mention Atlanta and College Park, Maryland.

The whole Republican exercise aimed to make the country forget what Smith was investigating: a sustained assault on the peaceful transfer of power, the sine qua non of a democracy. On Tuesday, they wanted the headline to be Jack Smith’s misconduct. They got Hawks versus Hawkeyes.

2. The “Grand Conspiracy” Loses Another Loyalist

The administration has made little secret of its ambition to bring a “grand conspiracy” case in the Southern District of Florida with more targets than you can count. Never mind the initial problem: federal law contains no crime called “grand conspiracy.” The investigation going by that name amounts to an amorphous effort to bundle everyone who had anything to do with the 2016 inquiry into Russia’s intervention on Trump’s behalf—from Barack Obama to John Brennan—into one big crime.

The case has been star-crossed from the start. Maria Medetis Long, who headed the national security section in the Southern District of Florida, raised concerns about the strength of the evidence early on. In April, the department removed her from the case.

Next was Joseph diGenova, a Trump warrior brought in to run the show. He quit in mid-September amid tensions with the Attorney General’s office and told the New York Post on his way out, “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem.”

This week, the probe lost Kurt Olsen. If you wanted a Trump loyalist out of central casting, you’d probably get Olsen: a lawyer who worked to overturn the 2020 election, whom Arizona courts sanctioned for making false statements, and who had no experience as a prosecutor. Trump had previously installed him in the White House as “Director of Election Security and Integrity” which—applying the Orwell decoder ring that governs Trump appointments—means the official in charge of making elections less secure. Olsen made the criminal referral that led to the FBI’s search of Fulton County’s election center early this year.

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On Monday, Olsen emailed the U.S. attorney in Miami that he was leaving the case. He departs a marquee investigation that can’t hold onto its lawyers, true believers included. After more than a year, the investigation has yet to produce a single charge, and the basic contours of the case remain mysterious.

When the true believers start heading for the exits, it’s a pretty strong indication that what they’re seeing on the inside is a case that’s not coming together easily. And they have good reason to worry about where the story goes from here. If Democrats take the House in November, as looks likelier every day, Jamie Raskin will be the one asking the questions Jim Jordan has spent the last two years avoiding. Anyone whose fingerprints are on this thing likely will have some ‘splainin’ to do.

For its part, the department as a whole now faces a choice. It can say “never mind” and quietly shut the probe down. Or it can limp along indefinitely without ever bringing a case, because bringing one would mean exposing it to the hot light of pretrial litigation. Either way, the grand conspiracy looks less like a case taking shape than a grand unraveling.

3. A Judge Shields a Defendant from the President Himself

On Thursday, D.C. Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman permanently dismissed the case against David Hearn, the former Olympic canoeist charged with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Remember that Hearn was arrested in June after a National Park Service employee said he had ripped at the pool’s new lining. Jeanine Pirro’s office indicted him less than two weeks later, proclaiming “the evidence shows, and we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that Hearn willfully destroyed property at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.”

Within a month, Pirro’s office had to concede that no crime had occurred: the contractor’s “rushed and botched” installation caused the damage, and whatever Hearn touched had no effect on the pool’s value. (The contractor now blames its own work, too.)

Then the president weighed in. He declared Hearn guilty, said Pirro “folded like an umbrella,” and told anyone who disagreed to “go back to Law School.” He urged her to revisit her decision, given that Hearn had made donations through ActBlue and had hired Norm Eisen, whom Trump branded a “TRUMP DERANGED SLEAZEBAG.”

So Pirro’s office was fairly forced into asking for a dismissal without prejudice—one that would leave open the door to re-charge Hearn. As I’ve written, that put the line prosecutors in an impossible spot, keeping alive a case their own office had declared meritless because the president demanded it.

Judge Edelman wasn’t having it. By the government’s own admission, its interest in a future prosecution was “purely theoretical,” and the prospect of a legitimate one struck the judge as “fanciful.” He dismissed the government’s assurance that a future grand jury would protect Hearn, calling it nothing short of facetious. The office had indicted at breakneck speed, before the Interior Department’s documents had even arrived; Pirro and her supervisors inspected the pool while it was still full of water. Edelman’s verdict: “the government shot first and asked questions later.”

On Thursday, Edelman entered the order specifying that the dismissal was with prejudice, meaning Hearn can’t be recharged. The heart of the order is a passage no judge should ever have to write about a president of the United States. Edelman cited the “extraordinary possibility” that Hearn would otherwise “face a meritless, politically motivated prosecution.”

4. The D.C. Circuit Looks Ready to Unshackle Judge Boasberg

First, full disclosure, as I’ve told you before: I joined a bipartisan amicus brief of former Justice Department officials supporting Judge James Boasberg’s side in this case.

It’s an old case, dating from the administration’s first days in office, but that only makes it more important and makes Boasberg’s resolve more laudable.

On March 15, 2025, Boasberg ordered from the bench that any planes carrying men removed under the Alien Enemies Act turn around. The administration didn’t turn them around. It delivered the men to El Salvador’s CECOT prison instead. Boasberg later found probable cause to believe the government had committed criminal contempt. Since then, two D.C. Circuit panels—each featuring Judge Neomi Rao—have stopped him in his tracks, the second time this April with an order to shut the inquiry down for good. The D.C. Circuit vacated that ruling and on Tuesday its judges heard argument on the fate of Boasberg’s inquiry.

The judges fired questions at both sides. There were no fireworks—there rarely are in appellate arguments. But in the court’s polite idiom, the government took a whupping. Nearly all observers, including me, anticipate an opinion permitting Boasberg to resume his contempt investigation.

The government’s lawyer, Brett Shumate, argued that Boasberg should simply refer former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—who says she made the call on the advice of counsel—and move on, with no authority to look any further. Judge J. Michelle Childs, suggested the administration might be holding up Noem as a “sacrificial lamb.” Rao and Judge Gregory Katsas probed for some way to rescue the government’s position; Rao suggested that figuring out who besides Noem bore responsibility was a job for prosecutors.

At stake was whether to let Boasberg look into the meeting that whistleblower Erez Reuveni described—the one where Emil Bove, now a Third Circuit judge, said the planes would take off no matter what, and that the department might have to tell the courts “fuck you.” Bove told the Senate he couldn’t recall saying it. And also in the room: Todd Blanche, now the attorney general of the United States.

To date, Boasberg’s inquiry has barely gotten out of the box. The government has parried every effort to put evidence on the record, from the whistleblower’s account to testimony from anyone in that room. If the court thinks depositions go too far, interrogatories under penalty of perjury would do. What Boasberg can’t do is refer a name he has no basis to pick.

And here’s the dirty little secret everyone knows: any referral goes to a Justice Department that would bury it. The inquiry itself, then, is the only accountability on offer.

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The stakes run well beyond this case. The en banc D.C. Circuit sits just below the Supreme Court in practical importance. If it cut Boasberg’s legs out from under him, that would tell every district court in the country that it can’t even find out whether the government—or anyone else—defied its orders. And it would deny the country the chance to learn whether this administration came into office determined to buck the courts from its earliest days.

Don’t look for a decision tomorrow. Expect it in the coming months, with dissents from Rao and Katsas and perhaps others insisting the order wasn’t clear enough. But the weight of the D.C. circuit points unmistakably in one direction: Judge Boasberg is unshackled.

So enjoy the weekend, Fed Heads! Monday brings us back to the barricades, where the administration’s assault on the courts and the rule of law will pick up where it left off. But as the week ends, a senator’s air ball, a collapsing phantom prosecution, a judge who shielded a defendant from the president himself, and a court poised to let another judge do his job are worth holding onto for a good minute.

Talk to you later.