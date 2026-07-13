Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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tamar's avatar
tamar
17h

ICE just killed another person in Maine ..... when is this going to end?

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Harry Standel's avatar
Harry Standel
17h

There should be no reason why the federal government should not share every bit of Information withe local authorities about this shooting and allow for a full investigation that would get to the facts. Withholding information or providing only limited information must inevitably lead to a conclusion that we are being lied to and

controlled by a police state!

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